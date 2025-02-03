Solana, Solana, Solana – even while the market’s number-5 crypto came roaring back in 2024, the blockchain remains plagued with network failures and congestion.

And now, with crypto degens spamming Pump.fun meme coins and the biggest of big-name promoters jumping into the space, those issues are getting worse.

Savvy crypto users are already looking for alternatives – and one crypto presale promises to change the game completely.

What Does Solana Need?

Solana deserves better. Users are incredibly bullish on the blockchain and on the $SOL token, and that bodes well for long-term strength.

But in the meantime, issues continue.

Coinbase saw major congestion where Solana transactions that normally took seconds took hours to confirm or failed completely. The problems are bad enough that market commentary has started to refer to network congestion as ‘Solana’s Fatal Flaw.’

In fact, there’s already a quiet push to improve the Solana blockchain or find a different solution altogether; Lightchain AI pushes for a Polygon-based solution, for example, abandoning the Solana chain altogether.

But there is a way to keep what makes Solana great – generally fast transactions and low fees – and make it even better. Enter, Solaxy.

Solaxy – The Long-Awaited Solana Layer-2 Upgrade

Solaxy provides the first-ever Solana Layer-2 upgrade.

The project addresses known Solana pain points, such as congestion, failed transactions, and limited scalability, but preserves all that makes Solana so popular, including generally fast network speeds and low gas fees.

How does Solaxy achieve this? By launching a multi-chain token as the gateway to building a full-fledged Solana Layer 2.

The $SOLX token will launch on Ethereum, reliable and proven, and bridge to Solana. That allows the project to draw on Ethereum’s unparalleled liquidity as a crucial building block while connecting two of the most powerful and vibrant crypto ecosystems.

That multi-chain structure also positions the Solaxy Layer-2 for immediate success. The $SOLX token currently costs $0.001624 in the ongoing presale, which has raised over $17.5M so far, joining our list of the best crypto presales.

To buy it, you can visit the presale page to learn more. Make sure to follow the project’s X channel to remain up-to-date with the latest news.

Will Solaxy Boost Solana Memecoins Even Further?

The memecoin market cap is up 258% in the past year, fueled by the continued success of established communities like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and emerging tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

Pump.fun saw incredible success as a memecoin launch platform, with millions of tokens launched in 2024. That established Solana as a prime network for memecoins – one that drew the attention of Donald Trump himself for his $TRUMP memecoin.

A Layer-2 solution like Solaxy could push Solana memecoins even further by improving the network’s scalability and keeping lightning-fast speeds. Solaxy has a stated goal of zero failed transactions – achieve that goal, and $SOLX stands to propel Solana to new heights.

Do your own research, of course; none of this is financial advice, and the crypto market is always volatile.

But don’t overlook Solaxy’s inherent potential as a key step along Solana’s march to greatness.