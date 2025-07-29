Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A recent blog post from the European Central Bank (ECB) raised alarms about the implications of the US dollar’s dominance in the stablecoin market, especially in light of President Donald Trump’s recent signing of the GENIUS Act into law.

This trend could allegedly lead to increased borrowing costs for European nations, diminish the autonomy of the European Central Bank, and deepen geopolitical dependence on the United States.

European Union Urged To Fast-Track Digital Euro

The ECB’s adviser, Jürgen Schaaf, claimed that the strategic advantages afforded to the US through its “stablecoin dominance” could allow it to finance its debt more cheaply while extending its global influence.

The post emphasizes the potential consequences for Europe, warning that reliance on dollar-based stablecoins for payments and savings could undermine the ECB’s control over monetary policy.

According to Reuters, the market for euro-denominated stablecoins is currently minimal, with a market capitalization of less than 350 million euros, compared to similar cryptocurrencies from companies like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC).

In light of this competitive landscape, the ECB’s adviser urged the European Union to accelerate the development of a digital euro and encourage the creation of more euro-based stablecoins.

Amid these tensions, the recently enacted GENIUS Act in the US has ignited fresh interest among traditional finance firms in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies.

Wall Street Giants Explore Opportunities In Stablecoins

Interactive Brokers Group, a brokerage firm with a market capitalization of around $110 billion, is reportedly considering launching its own stablecoin.

The firm’s founder, Thomas Peterffy, indicated that while they are still evaluating how to implement these assets for customers, they recognize the transformative potential of blockchain technology in the broader financial landscape.

Interactive Brokers has already established partnerships with crypto platforms like Paxos and is an investor in crypto exchange Zero Hash, enabling it to offer trading in various cryptocurrencies. The firm is now focused on creating a system for instant, 24/7 stablecoin funding for brokerage accounts.

However, Peterffy also expressed caution about the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies, noting, “It’s basically hard to grasp its fundamental value.” He emphasized that while he is open to the idea of stablecoins, he remains skeptical about their intrinsic worth.

In a parallel development, Robinhood has launched its own stablecoin, the Global Dollar Network, in collaboration with other crypto platforms such as Kraken and Galaxy Digital.

This stablecoin, issued by Paxos, is pegged to the US dollar and aims to facilitate transactions without the need for traditional banking systems. Similarly, asset manager and crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer WisdomTree recently unveiled its own stablecoin, USDW.

These developments are part of the progressive steps being taken in the US toward a more accommodative digital asset environment. Wall Street firms like JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs are also exploring the potential of these assets for their operations.

