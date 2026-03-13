Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

President Donald Trump is preparing to host the second exclusive dinner for holders of his official memecoin, TRUMP, which briefly saw its price surpass $3 following the announcement of the event set for April 25 at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s Upcoming Gala Luncheon

According to the official website for the memecoin, attendees will have the opportunity to “Meet and Learn from 18 of the World’s Most Influential SUPERSTARS.”

This approach is consistent with a strategy employed by Trump’s memecoin team last April, which allowed the top 220 holders of TRUMP from April 23 to May 12 to gain access to a similar event.

In a shift from that earlier strategy, this year, 297 TRUMP token holders will be selected to attend, with the top 29 qualifying for an exclusive VIP reception with Trump and other undisclosed guests.

The website outlines specific criteria for VIP bonus eligibility, which is tied to the holders’ time-weighted TRUMP holdings as of Snapshot Day on April 10, 2026.

Between April 10 and April 26, those whose token balance remains at or above their Snapshot Day level will keep all VIP bonuses. Yet, if a holder’s balance drops below that level, they may still attend the conference and gala luncheon but might lose access to VIP benefits.

However, a significant contrast exists for this year’s event, this time regarding the memecoin’s price compared to last April-May, 2025.

CLARITY Act Review Ahead

When holders attended the previous luncheon, the President’s memecoin was valued between $15 and $20. Now, however, the current price sits around $2.89, indicating a sharp decline of approximately 81% since the previous event announcement.

This price drop is even more concerning when considering that the TRUMP token has yet to approach its all-time high of $77, which was achieved shortly after its launch in June 2025. Should no major bullish catalysts arise leading up to the event, holders may find themselves attending with a token value nearly 97% lower than its peak.

In conjunction with the announcement of the luncheon, the President has also been supportive of the discussions in Congress surrounding the crypto market structure bill (CLARITY Act), which is expected to be reviewed for approval in April.

Market expert MartyParty disclosed Thursday that Senator John Thune indicated that he doesn’t anticipate the bill will advance out of the Senate Banking Committee before April 2026, citing the need to focus on other legislative priorities at the moment.

Nonetheless, the Senator framed the movement of market structure legislation as something that is still on track to proceed “soon” thereafter.

Featured image from PBS, chart from TradingView.com