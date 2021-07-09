The infamous Max Keiser is in it for the long haul. Love it or hate him, the man puts in the work. Arguably the original bitcoiner in mainstream media, the North American broadcaster with a show in RT is still raising hell wherever he goes. And this time, he’s got Elon Musk in his sights. Was the party Keiser hosted a celebration of all things Bitcoin or a hate parade against the SpaceX mastermind? Read on to find out.

First of all, what was the “F**k Elon” party? Well, according to the video’s information box:

The hosts of the “Orange Pill Podcast,” Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, will be hosting a night of live comedy, music and Bitcoin celebration called the “F*ck Elon Tour” on July 8 at the Spider House Ballroom in Austin, Texas.

Bitcoin Magazine livestreamed a decent chunk of the event vía YouTube, and Bitcoinist saw it so you don’t have to.

It’s obvious everybody had been drinking for a while. A tipsy Stacy Herbert takes the stage and immediately wins the audience by giving out tickets for the Bitcoin 2022 conference. Then, she brings out Dhruv Bansal. There’s a video intro, Unchained Capital’s Dhruv Bansal as a guest in “The Keiser Report” says two phrases that are going to be key later on. They’re about Bitcoin’s energy consumption.

Stacy Herbert Interviews Dhruv Bansal About Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption.

In both phrases, “it” equals Bitcoin:

1.- “Maybe it just incentivizes us to get energy cheaper, and faster, and better than we’ve ever had to before.” 2.- “It forces us as an ecosystem to go and collect energy in the most efficient ways we can. Because we haven’t had investment to go out and get those as much as Bitcoin is prompting us to finally do.”

This goes hand in hand with the “Bitcoin Incentivizes Green Energy Infrastructure” thesis. The rest of Bansal’s presentation doesn’t. Max Keiser is nowhere to be seen. Out of left field, Stacy’s first question is about the Kardashev scale. Which, according to Wikipedia, is:

“The Kardashev scale is a method of measuring a civilization’s level of technological advancement based on the amount of energy it is able to use. ”

And that’s Bansal’s thesis, that we as a species should “Use more energy to access greater potential.” He thinks Bitcoin’s energy use is a feature and not a bug. That, “Proof-Of-Work and energy usage aren’t bad things. They’re useful things. Worthwhile things. They’re engines of progress and we should embrace them.” This might sound crazy to some. However, we’re talking about a distributed machine that’s going to improve the whole world’s quality of life. And progress takes energy.

Bansal elaborates on the idea:

“The fact that it uses energy shouldn’t be thought as a limitation of the version 1 thing. It should be thought of as an essential insight that Satoshi had to make in order to solve the problems that they were trying to solve. Therefore, we should seek to understand instead of resisting this aspect of it.”

This might sound crazy to some, but, “The long term reality of Bitcoin is protected by its usage of energy.”

Stacy Herbert Interviews Adam Curry About The Connection Between Podcasting And The Lightning Network

The original podcaster, Adam Curry, is using the Lightning Network to save podcasting. In the interview, we learn that: A.- Curry runs a Lightning node. And B.- Back in the day, Curry sold 65 BTC for $1000 a piece. Ouch. Max Keiser is nowhere to be seen. His wife Stacy Herbert asks relevant questions while doing silly jokes.

Adam Curry runs PodcastIdex.org, an independent podcast directory. “It’s immutable. It’s not going away. We’re distributing it. So no one can ever cancel you from podcasting.” They have more than 4M podcasts registered. They were looking into a way to allow direct payment, found the Lightning Network, and never looked back. Using Value 4 Value, they registered 250.000 transactions over the past 3 months.

BTC price chart on Bitbay for 07/09/2021 | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Max Keiser Does A Bitcoin Infused Stand Up Comedy Routine

Finally, Max Keiser comes out. In short shorts. With a Bitcoin pattern. He starts with a big phrase with quotable potential, “Bitcoin is designed to be attacked.” Then, he screams and shouts basic Bitcoin facts and does some questionable jokes. After that, Max Keiser gives El Salvador its flowers:

“Ladies and gentlemen, what we have going on right now is a tear in the fabric of the f***ing psychosis that we’ve all had to live with for decades, and that’s happening right here in El Salvador.”

And Keiser doesn’t stop there, “El Salvador is ground zero for the Bitcoin uprising.” He even goes into the attack, by referring to the US representative during this incident as “Victoria Nuland, the orchestrator of the cue in Ukraine.” Then, Max Keiser barelly disguises himself as the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Questionable jokes with a french accent ensue.

A few minutes later, the evening degenerates and the broadcast ends.

Selected Comments From Max Keiser ’s Livestream Chat

The public had a lot to say. For example:

E J – “​Open Source is the way forward, we build together” Ward M – “​Ignore Elon” Doge Is life​ – “The minute this stream started btc tanked” Ron Walker​ – “Elon is a puppet- he gets his orders every morning” Blank Currency​ – “Banks held power for too long” 1 2 – “​bitcoin is a protocol, not a user of energy”

Featured Images by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView