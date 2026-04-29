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Bitcoin may have pulled back briefly after days of upward action, but its price is still holding firm above the pivotal $77,000 mark backed by growing bullish sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. While BTC’s price has displayed upside momentum, the on-chain indicator points to a steady decline in activity among short-term holders.

Short-Term Holder Activity Cools While Bitcoin Edges Higher

Following its renewed upside performance, a subtle but crucial shift is starting to emerge in the Bitcoin market. This important shift is being observed among Short-Term BTC holders as the STH Active Supply Ratio continues to decline even while price gradually moves in the upside direction.

It is worth noting that this metric represents the percentage of total circulating supply held by these investors, which is defined as native units that have moved at least once in the last 180 days. Furthermore, it measures the portion of supply that price-sensitive players control. Particularly, these are investors who are more likely to react to volatility, market news, and profit opportunities in the short term.

The divergence between the Active Supply Ratio and BTC’s price implies that more recent market players are becoming less active, possibly choosing to hold rather than trade in the face of improving conditions.

In the chart shared by Alphractal, an advanced on-chain data analytics platform, it appears that the ratio has been declining since the beginning of this year. According to the platform, this steady decline in the metric signals reduced BTC movement on-chain by the short-term holders.

Furthermore, Alphractal highlighted that this type of behavior is often seen at a time when market optimism is fading, and activity from short-term holders simultaneously cools down. As the STH active supply drops, this pattern may indicate the early phases of a more sustained and resilient trend.

One Of The Most Important Retests For BTC’s Price

The Bitcoin market has been quite unclear about its next direction as prices face continued sideways price performance. However, the asset is witnessing a critical moment, one that could play a role in determining its next possible trajectory.

On-Chain Mind, a Bitcoin and crypto data analyst, has shared on X that the crypto king is having one of its important tests at the Short-Term Holder Realized Price around the $78,000 level. What makes this move so important is tied to different scenarios in the past where this level has defined the bull and bear regime shifts.

Whatever happens here this week is likely to set the tone for the next few months. Meanwhile, a rejection here, in classic bear-market style, would cause the price to drop further or break through, opening the door to the next Bitcoin bull phase.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com