Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

After the early-week jitters, the Bitcoin price eventually mustered the bullish momentum that has become a mainstay of its weekly performance. Rising from its sub-$74,000 ashes, the premier cryptocurrency soared to an almost three-month high above $79,000 on Wednesday, April 22.

However, there has been a minor concern about Bitcoin’s price failing to breach $80,000 in its latest rally. Below is an on-chain perspective on why the market leader’s price action has slowed over the past few days.

Bitcoin Price Faces Significant Resistance At $80K

In a new post on the social media platform X, Alphractal CEO and founder Joao Wedson has offered one reason why the Bitcoin price struggled to break $80,000 in recent days. According to the pundit, BTC’s price faced resistance at a relevant on-chain level known as the True Market Mean Price.

For context, the True Market Mean Price is a metric that estimates the average cost basis of active market participants. This on-chain indicator excludes dormant (or lost) coins and miner revenue, focusing on the real, circulating portion of the supply.

The True Market Mean Price distinguishes between traders and long-term dormant holders, providing a more precise average cost basis for active participants (who tend to have a greater impact on the price). Hence, it functions as a dynamic support and resistance level, due to its psychological relevance to traders.

Source: @joao_wedson on X

As Wedson noted in his post, the True Market Mean Price is one of the reasons the Bitcoin price failed to maintain its rally above $79,000. As shown in the chart above, the on-chain metric also provided significant support for the premier cryptocurrency in late 2025.

Wedson added that even if the price of BTC breaks the True Market Mean, it would be best for investors to wait about 3 days for confirmation of a breakout. “Otherwise, the higher probability is that bears may gain some control over price in the coming days/week,” the Alphractal founder warned.

Crowd FOMO Crashes $80K Party For BTC

Another reason the Bitcoin price momentum slowed was a shift in investor sentiment, with the crypto crowd moving into FOMO (fear of missing out) mode on Thursday, April 23rd. According to Santiment, the market was euphoric — a clear caution signal — as premier cryptocurrency approached $80,000.

The analytics firm wrote on X:

Prices can continue to rally, and a breach above this resistance level would be massive in bringing in new and returning traders. However, it will ideally happen when optimism calms down just slightly.

As of this writing, the price of BTC stands at around $77,588, reflecting a mere 0.3% dip in the past 24 hours.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView