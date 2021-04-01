Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Arbismart Logo
Altcoins

What is Filecoin and Why Its Uptrend is Overshooting Even Bitcoin?

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 01, 2021 | 08:39

What is Filecoin and Why Its Uptrend is Overshooting Even Bitcoin? Altcoins

What is Filecoin and Why Its Uptrend is Overshooting Even Bitcoin?

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 01, 2021 | 08:39

Advertisement
Send
Share

An altcoin called Filecoin has just escalated its ranks after logging a gravity-defying price rally that beats even its top rival Bitcoin’s uptrend.

The ticker FIL climbed four days in a row — by up to 79.07 percent — against the US dollar to reach its five-month high of $224.16 (data from Binance). Meanwhile, the token closed its first quarter at a 682.32 percent profit, beating Bitcoin and even the US stock market in terms of quarterly gains.

What are Filecoin and FIL?

In retrospect, Filecoin is a decentralized data storage network. The platform allows users to sell their excess digital space on an open platform. It enables its community to use FIL to participate and transact in the Filecoin network. In particular, users can pay mining fees in FIL to store or share data and retrieve their information.

Storage providers also use FIL as collateral to provide a minimum guarantee threshold to their services. As usual, the deal falls through should the FIL collateral decline below the decided level. Filecoin has attracted investments from prominent Bitcoin evangelists, including Civic CEO Vinny Lingham and Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at Coinshares.

Economically, FIL comes with a limited supply cap of 2 billion tokens. 600 million of those now stay in the wallets of Protocol Labs (with 6-year linear vesting) and its team members and investors (again, with a 6-month to 6-year linear vesting). About 2.5 percent of the total 600 million FIL fund Filecoin’s future fundraising or ecosystem development.

Meanwhile, the rest of the FIL supply belongs to Filecoin miners, dispatched as rewards for offering their services on the network over time. That gives FIL an underlying utility and, in turn, value.

Institutional Boom

New York-based investment company Grayscale Investments launched a Filecoin trust, through which it expects to purchase FIL tokens and offers institutional investors the FIL-backed shares. Two weeks after its introduction, the trust attracted interest from mainstream investors, with ByBt.com data showing that “the Grayscale Filecoin Trust” added 45,550 FIL to its reserves.

Grayscale Investments FIL Holdings. Source: ByBt.com

Grayscale Investments FIL Holdings. Source: ByBt.com

Traders picked up on the FIL accumulation spree. They raised their FIL bids on the day that also saw Bitcoin prices stabilizing and the rest of the top crypto brass logging attractive profits. However, FIL took the cake for being the best performer, rising by almost 40 percent on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe.

The upswing also coincided with the news of The9. The Shanghai-based online game operator signed a $2 million Filecoin mining machine contract. It also agreed on a hosting agreement with a Filecoin mining service provider.

But the real question remains: could the FIL/USD exchange rate rise any further? Technically, the bias favors bears.

Filecoin is approaching its previous all-time high. Source: FILUSD on TradingView.com

Filecoin is approaching its previous all-time high. Source: FILUSD on TradingView.com

FIL’s relative strength indicator on a daily chart shows it as an excessively overvalued asset. That means the token could undergo a bearish correction in the coming session on de-risking sentiment. A sell-off could crash FIL to its previous support target near $123.

Nevertheless, with fundamentals favoring a bullish outlook, FIL could find intermediate support. Unfortunately, the token started trading in October 2020, so there is no historical data to find ideal pullback levels.

Cover Photo provided by Jungwoo Hong on Unsplash.

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?

Tags: , , , ,
Send
Share
Show comments
Altcoins

Evolve Fund Files for Ethereum ETF after Bitcoin Approval in Canada

Just weeks after opening a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, Evolve Fund has opted to file for a similar ETF product based on Ethereum (ETH). With $1.7 billion assets under...

San Lee | 4 weeks ago
Binance Coin, BNB, BNBUSD, BNBBTC, BNBUSDT, cryptocurrency
Altcoins

Binance Coin Beats Bitcoin in Buying Frenzy; Price Rises 100% WTD

Unlike the mob-led short squeeze of the video game stock that wanted to hurt hedge funds, Binance Coin's rally has come on the heels of a handful of optimistic news.

Yashu Gola | 1 month ago
Bitcoin on Newton's cradle boosts and accelerates other
Altcoins

Bybit Analysts Indicates Alt-Season Maybe Upon Us Despite Fears of Rampant Volatility

Following the tumultuous last couple of days that saw Bitcoin plunge to lows of $28,950, the market as a whole has proceeded to make a swift recovery, with a vast majority of the...

Bitcoinist | 2 months ago