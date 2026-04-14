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While the crypto market has been caught in sideways movement over the last few weeks, one token, RAVE, has defied all odds and staged a 4-digit rally during this time. The token, which rose from seemingly obscurity into the limelight in less than a month, has quickly become the hot topic of the crypto market. Naturally, its rapid surge has triggered excitement among some community members. But the broader majority are only left with questions: what is RAVE and why is it pumping?

Tearing Down The Mystery Behind RAVE DAO

RaveDAO (RAVE) was launched back in December 2025, making it a fairly new cryptocurrency in the space. It first burst into the scene in what seemed to be a pretty insider-dominated sale, with a total supply of 1 billion, and the tokens from the sale vested.

As for the utility, the RaveDAO website says that the project is meant to be the future of on-chain entertainment. They do this by hosting events around the world, with past events billed across countries such as the UAE, Singapore, South Korea, among others.

The RAVE token was launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base, owned by Coinbase, and quickly gained widespread acceptance. According to its CoinMarketCap page, the RAVE token was quickly listed on top exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Bitget.

With widespread influencer and KOL support, the token’s social media quickly grew to tens of thousands of followers. But while the project itself is interesting, the real ‘tea’ is what happened in the days leading up to its over 4,000% rally.

A Real Pump Or A Classic Manipulation?

In the days following the pump, on-chain sleuths and investigators had dug into the on-chain activities of the RAVE team to unveil what appears to be a sinister manipulation scheme. According to the Evening Trader Group, a multisig wallet linked to the team had begun a massive accumulation trend using intermediary wallets. By the time the accumulation was done, the wallet had accumulated over $40 million worth of RAVE, quickly multiplying its profit.

As investigators dug deeper, the true holder concentration showed just how deep it went. According to on-chain data, the team currently controls more than 90% of the total supply. This concentration has led to manipulation allegations against the RaveDAO team as community members demand answers.

The surge also caught the attention of the popular on-chain investigator, ZachXBT, who reached out directly to co-founder @wildwoodmoo on X. However, there has been no response from the co-founder, who hasn’t been active on the social media platform since February.

At the time of writing, the RAVE token is up by more than 4,500% in the last month. This has pushed its unlocked market cap above $3 billion, and its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) to over $13 billion. Its trading volume has ballooned, garnering over $4 billion in trading volume on Binance Perps alone, and its growth continues to befuddle investors, who have taken to calling it another Binance “crime” token.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com