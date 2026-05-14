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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has outlined what he believes makes XRP distinct in the digital asset market, pointing to the XRP Ledger’s payments-focused design, low transaction costs, short settlement times and long-running community support.

The comments came in a short “XRP In One Minute” video shared by Ripple from XRP Las Vegas, where Garlinghouse framed the asset’s identity around a narrow original purpose: building blockchain infrastructure for payments rather than general-purpose experimentation.

Ripple CEO Breaks Down What Makes XRP Unique

“What makes XRP unique? I’m gonna go way back in time and talk about the earliest inventors of XRP Ledger who had been contributors to the core of Bitcoin,” Garlinghouse said. “They saw in that an opportunity to build something specialized and specific and unique to really solve a payments problem.”

That framing is central to Ripple’s public argument around XRP. Rather than presenting the ledger as a broad smart-contract platform or a catch-all base layer, Garlinghouse emphasized its origins as a purpose-built network designed around settlement efficiency. In his telling, XRP’s distinction comes from the combination of technical performance and longevity, with payments remaining the core use case.

Ripple’s post highlighted several headline figures: more than 4 billion transactions, settlement in three to five seconds, and transaction costs of less than a penny. Garlinghouse echoed those points in the video, describing speed, cost and scalability as the main properties that set XRP apart.

“What makes XRP so unique is its speed, settling transactions in three to five seconds, its cost — extremely low cost, fractions of a penny per transaction — and its scalability,” Garlinghouse said. “Now having completed over four billion transactions, you add in that with a special dash of an incredible community around XRP, what I like to call the XRP family.”

The message is also notable for how directly Ripple tied network performance to community endurance. XRP has maintained one of the crypto sector’s most visible holder bases for years, and Garlinghouse leaned into that identity rather than treating it as a side note. He referred to the community as the “XRP family,” while acknowledging that it is “sometimes” called the “XRP army,” depending on the context.

What makes $XRP unique?@bgarlinghouse answers in under a minute.⏱️ 4 billion transactions.

3–5 second settlements.

Less than a penny each.

A community that never stopped believing. A special edition of C̶r̶y̶p̶t̶o̶ ̶I̶n̶ ̶O̶n̶e̶ ̶M̶i̶n̶u̶t̶e̶ $XRP In One Minute starts now. pic.twitter.com/Pbpz136Hha — Ripple (@Ripple) May 13, 2026

For a project that has spent years at the center of legal, regulatory and market debates, the emphasis on persistence is not incidental. Ripple’s framing suggests that XRP’s durability is part of the pitch: a ledger with a long operating history, a large user and investor community, and a consistent payments narrative.

Garlinghouse closed by tying those elements together into a forward-looking case for XRP. “But you put those things together and you include the longevity of this blockchain, you have something special and unique that is poised for great success in the years ahead,” he said.

At press time, XRP traded at $1.433.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com