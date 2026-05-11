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Crypto pundit X Finance Bull has highlighted the XDC altcoin, noting that it recently surpassed Bitcoin on CoinMarketCap as the most-visited coin. The pundit explained why the altcoin is getting much attention and why it could see significant growth in the near future.

Pundit Explains What Is Happening With XDC After Surpassing Bitcoin

In an X post, X Finance Bull noted that XDC just surpassed Bitcoin as the most-visited crypto on CoinMarketCap over the last seven days. He remarked that although most people have never heard of the altcoin, the surge in attention is not random. The pundit further explained that something is building beneath this token that the crypto market hasn’t fully processed yet.

The pundit noted that the XDC network was built to digitize the $2.5 trillion trade finance gap, which is the space between what small and medium businesses need to borrow and what banks are willing to lend. He added that this gap exists because trade finance still runs on paper documents, manual verification, and multi-day settlement.

X Finance Bull declared that XDC replaces all of this with a blockchain designed from the ground up for institutional trade. He highlighted features such as 2,000 TPS, 2-second finality, near-zero fees, KYC-verified masternodes, and ISO 20022 compliant, which is the same messaging standard SWIFT and other central banks use. The pundit added that the XDC team includes André Casterman, who worked at SWIFT for over 20 years before joining XDC.

Other Positives For The Altcoin

X Finance Bull noted that crypto custodian BitGo provides regulated institutional custody on the XDC network. Furthermore, Liqi is said to process over $100 million in daily trade finance volume on the network. Meanwhile, Singapore’s TradeTrust uses the network for MLETR-compliant digital trade documents.

Other notable adoption of the network includes ComTech Gold’s launch of sharia-compliant tokenized gold last month. AUDDapt has also partnered for SME payments in Australia. Additionally, X Finance Bull noted that Circle’s USDC is bridged on the network. At the same time, the SEC and CFTC have classified the token as a digital commodity through their Token Taxonomy guidance.

The pundit also pointed to the Cancun hard fork in January, which he noted aligned XDC with Ethereum’s latest standards, including EIP-1559 for predictable fees. He added that XDC 2.0 introduced Byzantine fault tolerance with forensic monitoring, a capability developed by Princeton University Professor Pramod Viswanath.

With the altcoin currently boasting a market cap of around $635 million, the pundit believes the token remains undervalued. He said that trade finance is a multi-trillion-dollar market and that the most-visited token on CoinMarketCap is trading at around $0.03.

At the time of writing, the XDC price is trading at around $0.03, up over 7% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from X, chart from Tradingview.com