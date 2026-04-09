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Bitcoin has spent months trading in an extended correction, and most of the altcoin market has bled quietly alongside it. But one crypto analyst is not reading the current price action as a reason to exit.

According to the pundit, $300,000 is inevitable for Bitcoin. The moment Bitcoin smashes its current price peak, a sequence begins that ends with billions of dollars flooding into mid- and low-cap altcoins, leading to the creation of a new class of millionaires.

The Sequence: Bitcoin To New Price Highs First

According to a crypto pundit on the social media platform X, the next six to ten months will become one of the most significant wealth-creation windows in crypto history. All that just needs to happen is for the Bitcoin price to break its all-time high. Everything else will follow automatically.

The total cryptocurrency market cap, which is currently sitting around $2.5 trillion, is projected in this scenario to undergo a three-to-four-fold expansion from current levels. This scenario will see the entire crypto market cap reaching anywhere between $8 trillion and $10 trillion.

The chart accompanying the analysis highlights a direct comparison between Bitcoin’s 2012 cycle and the current structure heading into the rest of 2026. Just like the 2012 cycle, the current price action shows a sharp rally into an early peak in October 2025, followed by a corrective phase, characterized by a rebound in January that looks like a bear trap. That trap shook out weaker hands before a deeper reset to form the true bottom.

However, the most interesting part is what came next during the 2012 cycle. Back then, once Bitcoin reclaimed momentum and pushed beyond its previous high, the move that followed delivered an exponential rally of over 12,000%.

Liquidity Rotation: How Altcoins Enter The Picture

The outlook is that Bitcoin will soon embark on a rally that sees it breaking to new price territories if it continues to follow the way it played out in 2012. A similar rally that factors in the state of the crypto market today will still see the Bitcoin price reaching well over $250,000 and maybe even as high as $300,000.

The pundit lays out a clear chain of events. Bitcoin shatters its all-time high, and Ethereum follows to new highs, then billions of dollars rotate into mid- and low-cap altcoins, with memecoins catching fire in the final stage. This sequencing follows how previous altseasons have unfolded. The 2017 and 2021 bull markets both followed this structure, and 2026 might be no different.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel also pointed to the OTHERS/BTC ratio returning to an important support level that previously preceded major altcoin rallies. Patel noted that similar rebounds in 2017 and 2021 led to gains of 423% and 503% respectively, and projected a potential 702% upside for the 2026 cycle.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com