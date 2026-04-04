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The crypto market is yet to have an altcoin season the likes of what was seen back in 2021, despite the Bitcoin price hitting new all-time highs over the last two years. This has alluded to the fact that the Bitcoin dominance over the market remains very high, thus not leaving any room for altcoins to run. Nevertheless, this has not deterred the expectations of an altcoin season among investors, and many believe that when it finally comes, it will be more explosive than 2021.

Altcoin Market Is Winning Against Bitcoin

Bitcoin has often led the cryptocurrency and by extension, its performance has influenced the advent of altcoin seasons. This is due to the way altcoins measure up to the leading cryptocurrency with each cycle, and this one looks to be prepping for a major rally.

According to analyst Mark Chadwick on X, altcoins are already bringing a major bullish pattern against Bitcoin. This comes as the ALT/BTC chart has marked its fourth consecutive green monthly candle, and this has led to the confirmation of a bullish crossover.

The crypto analyst pointed out that the last time altcoins made such a bullish crossover against Bitcoin was back in 2021. The result of this was the most explosive altcoin season that the crypto market has seen to date, leading altcoins on runs that saw their values rise by many multiples.

Why This Altcoin Season Will Be Better Than The Last

Despite the last altcoin season being one of legendary status, Mark believes that it will pale in comparison to what’s coming. A number of reasons were given for this as to why it will be a better altcoin bull market, and this has to do with the broader market optics.

Firstly, the analyst points out that the Fed is putting billions of dollars into the financial market. This is bullish as liquidity tends to drive growth. Next is that the Clarity ACT that will provide formal regulation for cryptocurrencies by putting them into categories of either securities or commodities.

Another bullish factor that the analyst points out is that the SEC is now pro-crypto with the Trump administration. Then, there is the fact that there has been rising activity from the NYSE and NASDAQ when it comes to crypto trading.

The last two of the catalysts given have to do with adoption. The first is the fact that Fannie Mae, the US Federal National Mortgage Association, announced last week that it will begin allowing Bitcoin as collateral for loans. Also, there is the fact that Mastercard is now building crypto rails to allow for payments using blockchain technology.

Taking all of these into account, Mark believes that it is a “setup of epic proportions.” If this plays out as expected, then the next altcoin season could surpass the previous one, and altcoins would end up winning against Bitcoin.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com