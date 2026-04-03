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The XRP Ledger is recording some of the strongest network activity figures in its history. Daily active addresses have climbed back above 200,000, the number of daily transactions has set an all-time record, and the ledger’s total wallet count recently breached a threshold not seen in its 13-year existence.

On the other hand, the XRP’s price, currently trading around $1.31, has declined for six consecutive months. However, the surge in on-chain activity may be laying the foundation for a move that price has yet to reflect.

Active Addresses And Transactions Numbers At Peaks

Recent data from XRPScan shows daily active users, measured by addresses carrying SourceTag and DestinationTag activity, have climbed back above 200,000, a level that has always been associated with periods of increased market participation.

The six-month chart shows that the metric has held largely between 100,000 and 180,000 since October 2025, with periodic spikes above the upper threshold. The timing matters because the surge arrives in a period where price action has been relatively unstable in terms of bullish momentum.

What this means is that the spike in active addresses is not based purely on a breakout rally. Instead, it points to usage of the Ledger picking up independently, whether through transfers, exchange flows, or institutional-related activity on the network.

At the same time, transaction throughput has reached a milestone of its own. The XRP Ledger recently recorded over 4 million successful transactions in a single day for the first time in over two years, reaching as high as 4.49 million transactions on April 2.

The chart shows a steady climb in transaction activity since late December, with higher highs forming into February and March. Even when pullbacks occurred, the baseline level of transactions remained above 2 million, which is another sign of sustained usage and activity on the Ledger. That persistence in activity ties in with the network recently surpassing 7.7 million non-empty wallets for the first time in its 13-plus year history.

Will Price Catch Up To The Surge In Network Activity?

The current disconnect between on-chain strength and price performance is very glaring. Increases in active addresses and transaction counts have sometimes preceded larger price moves, but the relationship is not always immediate.

XRP has not closed a monthly candle in the green since September 2025, with six consecutive red months bringing the price to $1.31 and approaching another support at $1.28. Billions of dollars worth of XRP have also left exchanges in recent weeks, with a notable example being $11.4 billion worth of XRP leaving Binance.

Although activity alone does not guarantee a rally, what is clear, however, is that XRP is no longer dealing with weak on-chain fundamentals. The network is active, growing, and processing huge numbers of daily transactions, and this usage could translate into price growth in the coming weeks and months.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com