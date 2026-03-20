Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP’s cheat sheet is pointing to higher levels this year. This cheat sheet is based on a 12-year cycle chart shared by analyst Cryptollica, who also suggests the asset is positioned for a major move higher on the social media platform X. The Relative Strength Index is also now pointing to oversold on the weekly timeframe, so the question is no longer whether the token can break above double-digit territory but when this will happen.

A 12-Year Structure That Keeps Repeating

The XRP cheat sheet is a projection that shows XRP’s behavior across multiple cycles, showing how XRP has been playing out over the past 12 years. The chart spanning from 2014 to 2026 shows that the altcoin has respected a long-term ascending support line marked by multiple higher lows since 2018.

Each touch of this support trendline in past cycles has always led to a strong upward move. The 2020 low, the 2021 low, and the more recent accumulation zones visible in 2023 and 2025 all found support near the same rising trendline. At the same time, a descending resistance line cuts across previous peaks, except for the 2025 peak, when it broke above it.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the altcoin has broken out of a similar triangle structure. As seen on the left side of the chart, price action between 2014 and 2017 formed a tight compression pattern, with lower highs pressing against a gradually rising base. That structure eventually resolved with a breakout in 2017, which carried into the 2018 peak. Now, XRP’s price action since 2025 has been playing out similarly to how it happened in 2018, although now on a larger and more drawn-out scale.

Breakout To Double Digits

According to the analysis, the weekly RSI recently dropped to 29, which is a huge oversold condition. Notably, this is the same zone from which XRP launched every significant upward move in its trading history.

The last time its monthly RSI dropped to comparable lows was during the 2022 bear market, when the price reached a cycle bottom of $0.2910. That RSI reading was the floor, and XRP recorded only higher lows from that point forward.

If history is any indicator, then XRP is expected to keep on registering higher lows on the weekly timeframe, which, in turn, would translate to increasingly higher price levels in the coming weeks and months.

Looking at the cheat sheet above, the chart’s upper channel boundary, when projected from the 2017/2018 peak, puts the cryptocurrency finally breaching the $10 price level. Interestingly, the idea of XRP moving above $10 is not isolated to a single chart. It continues to show up across multiple long-term theses with different timelines.

Some projections place the altcoin in the $15 to $30 range under favorable conditions like regulatory clarity. More conservative voices place near-term ceilings considerably lower. For instance, crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO predicted that XRP will peak at $8.5 between 2026 and 2027.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com