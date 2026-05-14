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XRP is trying to hold above $1.40 as the market enters a pivotal day defined by the US Senate Banking Committee’s vote on the CLARITY Act — legislation that carries direct regulatory implications for XRP and the broader digital asset ecosystem. The price is under pressure but not broken, and an Arab Chain report tracking Binance derivatives activity has identified a signal in the futures market that adds a specific structural dimension to where XRP stands heading into today’s vote.

XRP open interest on Binance has reached approximately $475.4 million — above the 30-day average of $440.7 million by a meaningful margin. The Z-Score, measuring the deviation of current open interest from its historical norm, has climbed to approximately 1.65, a reading that reflects new liquidity entering the XRP futures market at a pace significantly above recent baseline levels. When the Z-Score crosses above 1.0, it typically signals a noticeable acceleration in trader activity and leverage usage — participants are not simply maintaining existing positions, they are adding new ones.

The timing creates an important context. Speculative activity returning to XRP derivatives on the same day the Senate Banking Committee votes on the framework that could define XRP’s regulatory future in the United States describes a market that is positioning rather than waiting. Whether that positioning reflects confidence or hedging — and whether today’s vote delivers the clarity or the uncertainty that determines which interpretation is correct — is what the next several hours will reveal.

Half a Billion in XRP Open Interest. Not Yet a Directional Signal

The Arab Chain analysis frames the open interest recovery with the calibration that prevents it from being misread as a straightforward bullish confirmation. XRP derivatives activity approaching $475 million on Binance is notable precisely because of where it is coming from. A prolonged period of relatively weak derivatives participation that made the asset’s futures market one of the quieter venues in the broader crypto ecosystem. The recovery toward half a billion in open interest reflects a genuine return of trader engagement after months of subdued activity.

The historical context that the analysis provides adds an honest perspective. XRP’s derivatives market has seen considerably higher peaks during previous speculative waves — the current level, while representing meaningful recovery, remains well below the extremes that characterized the most aggressive positioning phases. The current reading describes a market gradually rebuilding liquidity rather than one approaching the kind of overcrowded positioning that historically precedes sharp liquidation events.

The Z-Score’s role in the analysis is precise and worth understanding correctly. A reading of 1.65 confirms that activity has meaningfully exceeded the recent historical norm. But it does not specify the direction of that activity or its ultimate price implication. Rising open interest with strong buying flows behind it tends to support upward momentum. Rising open interest, building on defensive or short-side positioning, can equally increase the probability of sharp volatility when those positions are forced to unwind.

The derivatives market is telling a story of returning engagement rather than confirmed direction. The catalyst that determines which way that engagement resolves may arrive before today’s session closes.

XRP Holds Key Support While Momentum Remains Unresolved XRP is trading near $1.44 and continues moving inside a narrow consolidation structure that has defined price action for most of the past two months. The daily chart shows XRP stabilizing after the sharp February decline, but buyers still have not generated enough momentum to produce a decisive trend reversal. Instead, price remains trapped in a range where both bulls and bears continue competing for control. Technically, the $1.35–$1.45 region has become the market’s key battleground. XRP repeatedly revisited this zone throughout March, April, and May, suggesting the area has evolved into an important equilibrium level where demand continues absorbing selling pressure. The fact that the price remains above support despite multiple retests is constructive and indicates that sellers have struggled to force continuation lower. Related Reading: 50,000 Bitcoin Left Miners’ Hands In Two Weeks: Is Demand Strong Enough To Handle More? However, broader trend structure still favors caution. XRP continues trading below the major long-term moving averages, with the declining 100-day and 200-day averages positioned overhead near the $1.60–$1.80 region. Those levels continue acting as dynamic resistance and define the barriers XRP must reclaim before confirming a larger recovery trend. Volume also remains subdued compared to February capitulation levels. Lower participation suggests conviction has not fully returned. For now, XRP appears to be compressing beneath resistance, with volatility likely building toward a larger directional move. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com