Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is asking XRP investors to watch a new move from Ripple that he says could change the future of the token. In a new video on X, Hilton said Ripple is taking another big step to grow its business in global finance.

Austin Hilton Highlights Ripple’s $1 Billion GTreasury Acquisition

In his video on X, Austin Hilton spoke about Ripple’s $1 billion deal to buy GTreasury, a U.S. company that helps large businesses manage their money. Companies that already depend on GTreasury’s tools to manage cash flow and other large-scale financial operations could have access to Ripple through the acquisition. According to the crypto analyst, the GTreasury acquisition would let Ripple bring blockchain technology into industries that still use older financial systems, allowing the company to grow its presence in global finance.

Hilton mentioned that the crypto market is still down, with XRP trading at $2.29, falling around 15% in the past week and about 2% in the past day. Even with this dip, he said Ripple’s $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury is not about short-term price changes but about building long-term strength.

Hilton noted that the GTreasury acquisition aligns with Ripple’s long-term goal of making blockchain technology practical for everyday finance. He highlighted that the deal could give XRP more real-world use and encouraged investors to stay patient, focusing on the broader strategic benefits of this acquisition rather than short-term XRP price movements.

Once regulators approve the acquisition, Hilton says Ripple could gain access to the vast corporate treasury market and clients that manage billions in liquidity and foreign exchange flows with the treasury management company.

Ripple’s Expanding Vision And What It Means For XRP Investors

Austin Hilton also talked about Ripple’s other recent acquisitions. He reminded XRP investors that Ripple has already bought two more companies this year, Rail, which focuses on stablecoin payments, and Hidden Road, a prime brokerage firm. Hilton said combining these companies with GTreasury is helping Ripple build a network that serves both modern crypto users and established financial institutions.

According to Hilton, Ripple can work directly with large treasury departments that still rely on older systems. Companies can adopt Ripple’s blockchain technology without entirely changing how they run their operations.

He told XRP investors that these acquisitions show Ripple’s long-term commitment to creating real-world utility for the token. Hilton said XRP holders should focus on how Ripple’s expanding ecosystem will increase demand and build practical use cases over time.

He explained that by buying these companies, Ripple could help businesses worldwide manage payments, cash flow, and financial risks more efficiently. Hilton reminded XRP investors that Ripple is building long-term value instead of chasing short-term profits. Hilton concluded by saying XRP investors could be part of a larger transformation, where Ripple’s technology continues to connect traditional finance with the digital economy and modern blockchain solutions.

