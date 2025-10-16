Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Coinbase has announced a system maintenance scheduled for the same day the SEC plans to decide on the proposed XRP ETF. Market watcher ChartNerd pointed out the date alignment on X, suggesting it could hint at possible behind-the-scenes preparations. While Coinbase said the maintenance is routine, analysts are still curious and wondering if there is a bigger reason behind it.

Coinbase Confirms October 25 Maintenance Amid SEC XRP ETF Decision Window

In a recent post on X, Coinbase confirmed that a scheduled system maintenance will begin on October 25 at 7:00 AM PT and last for four hours. During this time, users will not be able to trade, transfer, stake, or use credit card functions on the exchange. However, account viewing will still be possible, though most other features will be unavailable. The platform also shared that futures and derivatives trading will be offline from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM PT, as both systems undergo overlapping maintenance.

This extended downtime is drawing extra attention because it happens to fall on the same day the SEC is expected to decide on the proposed XRP ETF. Many users find this timing unusual, as it coincides with one of the most anticipated regulatory decisions in the crypto market. Market analyst ChartNerd, in a post on X, questioned why Coinbase would choose such a critical day for maintenance.

The analyst’s observation quickly spread, with traders commenting that the overlap might not be a simple coincidence. If the SEC announces while Coinbase is offline, traders may not be able to react fast. Others believe Coinbase could be preparing its systems for heavy trading if the XRP ETF gets approved.

Analyst ChartNerd Points To Possible Coordination Behind The Timing

According to ChartNerd’s post on X, both the Coinbase maintenance and the SEC’s XRP ETF decision window fall on October 25, which seems to line up too perfectly for some analysts to ignore. ChartNerd suggested that this overlap might not be random but could instead show some form of back-end preparation taking place.

The analyst also pointed out that Coinbase is one of the largest U.S. exchanges that relisted XRP after the Ripple lawsuit. Because of this, Coinbase would likely be a central hub for XRP trading if the ETF is approved. The timing has led many analysts to think that Coinbase’s maintenance could signal early ETF readiness.

However, others argue it could simply be routine system maintenance, unrelated to any ETF decision. Whether the timing is a coincidence or a sign of preparation, the crypto community will be paying close attention to what happens on October 25, as both events could shape the next big move for XRP and the broader market.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com