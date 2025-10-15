Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

For years, the Dogecoin community has wished to see the DOGE coin accepted by big institutions, and that moment is finally beginning to arrive. In a post on X, the Dogecoin Foundation says that this new phase, led by House of Doge, is helping DOGE connect with major investors while keeping its lighthearted and community-based identity.

Dogecoin Moves Toward Global Adoption With Institutional Backing

According to the Dogecoin Foundation, the focus on institutional adoption is growing as House of DOGE pursues a NASDAQ Listing, marking a critical new phase for the cryptocurrency. After years of being driven mainly by its loyal supporters, DOGE is starting to attract major investors who see real potential in its future.

The Dogecoin Foundation announced that House of Doge (HoD) and the Dogecoin Treasury are becoming public organizations, transitioning from private ownership. They have secured 225 million dollars in new funding to support the latest development and push DOGE’s global growth.

With the development, DOGE is no longer limited to crypto traders alone, as both everyday people and traditional investors can now be part of the memecoin’s journey. According to the Dogecoin Foundation, the meme coin is not losing what makes it special, even with all these changes.

What once seemed out of reach is now becoming possible. As the altcoin aims for a potential NASDAQ listing, the step marks more substantial confidence from institutional investors.

Strengthening The Ecosystem And Future Development

The Dogecoin Foundation is also bringing focus to the work happening behind the scenes. The Foundation currently employs 15 full-time team members who are actively developing over a dozen open-source projects, including upgrades to the Core, improvements to software libraries, and hardware tools that could bring DOGE closer to millions.

A new 20-year partnership between the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge will provide lasting financial support. With a solid structure now in place, the Foundation said it can continue building and improving DOGE for many years.

Alongside this, the Dogecoin Foundation says that developers are building new projects like the @DogeOS smart contract Layer-2 and the Fractal side-chain to allow DOGE to handle tokenized real-world assets and bring more real use cases to the DOGE network.

With all these projects moving forward, the Dogecoin Foundation says DOGE’s utility is growing faster than ever, and people can expect more use, acceptance, and trust in the memecoin as it continues to grow as a worldwide currency.

The steady progress shows that the meme coin has evolved far beyond its early image as a fun internet coin. As institutional adoption builds ahead of a potential NASDAQ listing, DOGE could be entering a new stage of maturity and recognition, strengthened by the creativity and teamwork that define its dedicated community.

