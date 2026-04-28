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After a broader market recovery, XRP’s price is showing strength as the altcoin moves toward key resistance levels. XRP’s price may be gradually trending upward, but a recent signal shows that investors are not fully confident about the renewed uptrend as high-risk positions drop on exchanges.

Reduced Leverage Activity Hits XRP on Binance

While the XRP price is gaining bullish traction, something crucial is happening on cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly Binance, the world’s largest trading platform. A shift in derivatives positioning is currently emerging for XRP on this leading trading platform.

As reported by Xaif Crypto, a market expert and trader, on the X platform, the Estimated Leverage Ratio on Binance has shifted to the downside. The chart shared by the expert shows that the leveraged ratio is now sitting g at the 0.15 level, indicating a reduction in exposure to high-risk positions.

What this implies is that traders are either closing contracts or scaling back leverage in the face of uncertainty across the broader crypto market. When the ratio drops to these kinds of levels, it often points to a cooling phase, in which the market resets after periods of increased activity, and speculative intensity diminishes.

After examining the chart, Xaif Crypto stated that traders are barely leveraged right now. While this pattern may be considered bearish, the expert claims that this is the precise setup that leads to explosive moves in the near term. This is because when there is less leverage, less fuel is being burned, which creates an atmosphere for major price moves.

Xaif Crypto added that the next ignition could catch everyone off guard, reflecting his conviction in an impending notable bullish move for the XRP’s price once new momentum emerges.

In another X post, Xaif Crypto has highlighted a compelling divergence in the XRP market. While there are signs of increasing scarcity, the price continues to stay low. The XRP Scarcity Index on Binance is exhibiting a subtle, steady growth, indicating a tightening of the available supply, either as a result of rising long-term holding behavior or decreased exchange balances.

Each time the index has bottomed out, the expert highlighted that prices have followed higher, making this a crucial moment for the altcoin. With scarcity rising and prices remaining low, this setup has created a key gap. However, this kind of gap does not stay open for long, especially once demand begins to rise again.

Another Weekly Inflows For The Leading Altcoin

Bullish sentiment in the market is gradually building as huge capital continues to flow into major cryptocurrency assets in the ever-dynamic sector. CoinShares data shows that digital asset investment products recorded a whopping $1.2 billion in weekly inflows.

Even though this renewed wave of capital was majorly seen across Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP still managed to attract some of these funds, snatching up $25 million in weekly inflows. With this capital, the altcoin’s weekly YTD is now valued at $148 million in addition to its $2.57 billion in Asset Under Management (AUM). “While others chase headlines, XRP just keeps stacking,” Xaif Crypto added.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com