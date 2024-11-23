Crypto analyst Behdark has predicted that the XRP price can reach $28. This prediction follows his Elliot Wave theory analysis, which also showed when the crypto will reach this double-digit price target.

When XRP Price Will Reach Double Digits

In a TradingView post, Behdark’s Elliot Wave theory analysis showed that the XRP price can reach double digits by 2026. The analyst’s accompanying chart showed that the first double digits target for XRP will be $15, after which the crypto could eventually rally to $28. Behdark also provided more insights into XRP’s current price action and why this rally could happen.

First, the analyst mentioned that the XRP price looks to be currently within a running triangle. In line with this, Behdark remarked that wave D might complete its movement by hunting the all-time high (ATH) at $3.84. He mentioned that there could be a price correction for wave E afterward.

Once that XRP price correction happens, Behdrak predicts the next move will be the post-pattern movement targeting a level above $15. This is where the price target of $28 comes into the picture, as the analyst’s accompanying chart shows it is a feasible target for the crypto, although it might not happen in this market cycle.

An XRP price rally to $28 would mean that the crypto would have a market cap of $2.8 trillion. However, Behdrak suggested that this was still feasible. He noted that his focus was on chart analysis and not fundamentals, even though fundamentals are reflected in the chart itself.

Meanwhile, the analyst told market participants that if a clear and identifiable pattern emerges when the XRP price reaches wave E of the triangle, they could position themselves for the main move to double digits.

A Confirmation Of This Double Digit Target

Crypto analyst Dark Defender also recently shared an Elliot Wave theory analysis, which showed that the XRP price could indeed reach double digits. Specifically, the analyst’s accompanying chart showed that XRP could rally as high as $18 when the wave 5 impulsive move occurs.

Interestingly, unlike Behdark’s chart, which showed that the rally to double digits would happen in 2026, Dark Defender’s chart showed that the rally to $18 could happen as early as mid-2025. Meanwhile, the analyst said that the XRP price is currently in the third wave, with the crypto expected to rally to $5 when this next impulsive move occurs.

Afterward, the XRP price is expected to witness a corrective move that will cause it to drop to as low as $4. The next impulsive move after this could send XRP to the $18 target.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.55, up over 10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com