Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

An interesting round of institutional repositioning played out across crypto investment products last week, as nearly $1 billion exited the market following several weeks of steady inflows.

The latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report from CoinShares shows that the pullback was not evenly distributed. Capital rotated away from Bitcoin and Ethereum, while select altcoins like XRP and Solana continued to attract interest and inflows among institutional investors.

US-Led Outflows As Regulatory Delays Weigh On Sentiment

The report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $952 million in net outflows last week, which is the first negative week of trading after three weeks of consecutive inflows. CoinShares attributed the shift largely to delays surrounding the US Clarity Act.

Therefore, the outflows were overwhelmingly concentrated geographically in the United States, which accounted for $990 million in withdrawals during the week. As it stands, these products are on track to end 2025 with lower net inflows compared to 2024, with total assets under management standing at $46.7 billion compared with $48.7 billion in 2024.

Investor sentiment outside the US was much more resilient than expected. However, the heavy US selling was only partially offset by inflows from other regions, most notably Canada and Germany. Particularly, Canadian-listed products saw inflows of $15.6 million for the week, while crypto products based in Germany added about $46.2 million during the week.

Capital Rotates From Bitcoin And Ethereum To XRP And Solana

At the asset level, Ethereum experienced the largest outflows, with $555 million leaving ETH-based investment products. This deviates from the trend of Bitcoin leading inflows and outflows every week. Most of the Ethereum fund outflows were from US-based Spot Ethereum ETFs, which witnessed net outflows every day of the week last week.

CoinShares noted that the Ethereum outflows are because it is currently sensitive to regulatory developments, given it has the most to gain or lose if the Clarity Act is passed into law. Even so, Ethereum’s year-to-date inflows are at $12.7 billion, well above the $5.3 billion recorded throughout last year.

Bitcoin followed closely behind, posting $460 million in weekly outflows. Although Bitcoin is still leading the market in cumulative inflows for the year at roughly $27.2 billion, this figure is significantly below the $41.6 billion seen in 2024.

Despite the broader risk-off tone set by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana and XRP attracted notable inflows last week, and this supports the idea of ongoing selective institutional support. In terms of numbers Solana recorded $48.5 million in inflows last week, while XRP led the altcoin pack with $62.9 million. Spot XRP ETFs, for one, are yet to register a day of net outflows since their launch in the United States

Taken together, the data from CoinShares’ latest report points to a market that is not abandoning crypto entirely but reevaluating allocations while waiting for clearer regulatory signals, particularly from the United States.

Featured image from Medium, chart from Tradingview.com