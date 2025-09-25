Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

No one expected $ASTER to surge 2,400% in a month. The native token of the up-and-coming DeFi perpetual futures exchange is experiencing phenomenal growth.

But BNB Chain, the base blockchain for $ASTER, wants to double-down on the move, and is making a decisive play to solidify its position in the increasingly aggressive on-chain exchange landscape.

Validators are pushing forward a proposal to dramatically cut gas fees and accelerate block production – a move aimed squarely at preserving BNB’s competitive edge.

And if gas fees are indeed slashed, that will spell good news for the best altcoins – among them Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – as more investors look beyond the big plays to diversify their portfolios with a healthy mix of small-cap tokens.

A Legacy of Fee Cuts

This isn’t BNB Chain’s first attempt at cost reduction. In April 2024, the network trimmed gas fees from 3 Gwei down to 1 Gwei. A few months later, in May, it went further to 0.1 Gwei, slashing transaction costs by around 75%.

The reasoning held that, as long as staking yields remain above a modest threshold, BNB should seek to operate on the lowest gas possible.

The new proposal would halve the current minimum gas price (from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei) while reducing block intervals from 750 ms to 450 ms.

If adopted, average transaction costs could fall to roughly $0.005, putting BNB in closer contention with low-fee rivals like Solana and Base.

Trading Becomes Core Use Case

A key driver behind this shift is how the composition of activity on BNB has transformed. At the start of 2025, trading-related transactions accounted for roughly 20% of operations. By mid-year, that figure had jumped to about 67%.

With trading now dominant, maintaining low fees isn’t optional – it’s essential to keep liquidity flowing and prevent users from migrating to cheaper alternatives.

And correspondingly, the BNB chain has seen TVL grow over the past months.

The competitive pressure is already mounting from on‐chain exchanges. Aster, a decentralized exchange built on BNB, shot up in recent days.

In the past 24 hours, data shows Aster generating $12.03M in daily revenue , vastly outpacing HyperLiquid’s $2.74M. Its native token, $ASTER, surged 2,000% since launching earlier in the month.

Aster’s dominant performance shows where the market could be headed – and BNB wants more of it. But the road forward is delicate; lowering fees puts pressure on validator rewards and network economics. The challenge for BNB is to balance:

Validator incentives – ensuring nodes remain sufficiently compensated

Network security – avoiding cost-cutting that undermines stability

Sustainability – sustaining operations and future upgrades in a low-margin environment.

BNB Chain’s success hinges on matching or outcompeting chains like Solana or Base, setting cost, speed, and liquidity benchmarks that compel users to stay.

If it succeeds, BNB could set a new standard for DeFi – and make these tokens some of the best altcoins to buy.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Discover Bitcoin’s Upgrade with Hybrid Layer- 2

Time to make Bitcoin faster and easier to integrate with DeFi. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) plans to do just that, combining the speed and scalability of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) with Bitcoin’s reliability and top-notch security.

Canonical Bridge , meanwhile, will enable Bitcoin to be minted onto the Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC. From there, it can be traded with the SVM’s high throughput and low fee structure.

The reverse is also true – wrapped Bitcoin can be sent back through the bridge. Using zero-knowledge proofs, Bitcoin Hyper will reserve final settlement for the Bitcoin Layer-1, leveraging Bitcoin’s stability.

The $HYPER presale is proving to be a phenomenal success, with $18M+ already raised. This comes as little surprise – investors are becoming excited about $HYPER’s much-needed Bitcoin Layer-2. Whales are also joining the presale, with standout buys of $161.3K and $100.6K being recorded.

Right now, $HYPER costs $0.012975 and you can stake it for 65% APY. Considering our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction believes $HYPER has the potential to reach $0.32 – 2,366% ROI – by year end, this early-bird price is worth taking advantage of. Take a look at our step-by-step guide to find out how.

Ready to jump in? Visit the Bitcoin Hyper presale website before the next price increase.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Be DeFi-Ready with Leading Non-Custodial Web 3 Wallet

Best Wallet provides everything investors need to be fully crypto-integrated.

Buy, sell, swap, and trade your crypto natively with the Best Wallet app. Spend your tokens with the upcoming Best Card and get the lowest trading fees and highest staking rewards when you hold the Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

What is Best Wallet Token ($BEST)? It’s the key to a growing ecosystem of Best Wallet tools, each of gives users another tool to navigate the ever-expanding world of digital assets.

Lower transaction costs, higher staking rewards and community governance are part of the perks of holding $BEST. But it’s access to the best presale tokens that really sweeten the deal. That, by the way, is a first for the crypto wallet market.

The Best Wallet Token presale has already raised $16M+, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. $BEST is currently priced at $0.025695 and you can stake it for 82% APY. Learn how to buy Best Wallet token with our guide.

Being a presale, though, the price will increase in stages, while the APY decreases as more tokens are staked. So the clock is ticking if you want to get in early.

Invest in the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) today.

3. Aster ($ASTER) – Are 2,400% Gains Just the Beginning?

Aster ($ASTER) roared out of nowhere with its performance post-launch. Now it has to follow through. While consecutive 2,400% months are unlikely, the steady influx of TVL (currently $1.39B) bodes well for Aster’s near-term performance.

And looking ahead, BNB’s moves to keep fees low and encourage traders should provide longer-term momentum.

Everyone loves an unexpected winner, and Aster has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of 2025 so far. The growing popularity of perpetual futures exchanges should set up $ASTER – currently priced at around $1.99 – for continued growth.

Buy $ASTER today on MEXC and other leading platforms.

Recap: BNB Chain’s initiative to slash fees and speed up block times may reinforce its position as a go-to platform for decentralized trading. It signals confidence that the chain can grow by leaning into volume and utility rather than margin alone. But execution will matter more than ambition; that’s something that applies to all altcoins – including $HYPER and $BEST.

Authored by Bogdan Patru on Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-bnb-to-slash-fees-amidst-aster-trading-chaos