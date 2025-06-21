Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

More crypto spot ETFs are a near certainty, according to analysts, which means we may see Dogecoin, Solana, and XRP approved by the end of 2025.

James Seyffart joined the hype to announce that the approval odds for the spot crypto ETFs just went above 90%.

This comes just two days after Bloomberg analyst, Eric Balchunas, posted about ETFs racking in over $68B in just five days.

These developments come in the context of spot Bitcoin ETFs managing over $100B in assets, further reinforcing the idea that 2025 will be the ETF year.

So, it was only a matter of time until Ethereum made its move as well.

Ethereum ETF Speculation Fuels Solana and XRP’s Chart Race

Ethereum’s Open Interest on futures contracts surged by 21% between June 9 and June 11, hitting an annual record of $41.43B. This is an indicator that investors are using borrowed funds to speculate on $ETH’s future price movements.

Ethereum’s ETF momentum has injected hype into Solana and XRP, in the context of both being at the intersection of adoption and pro-regulation.

While the chart difference isn’t necessarily mindblowing, as both Solana and XRP are still in the red, they’re currently on an upward trajectory over the past week.

Part of that is undoubtedly linked to Ethereum’s performance, which brings us to the next point: most best altcoins today might experience chart growth as well during this period.

Here are three next crypto that could hit 1000x and that you should keep on your radar.

1. Solaxy ($SOLX) – Solana’s Layer 2 Solution Promising Faster Transactions and Lower Network Costs

Solaxy ($SOLX) is Solana’s upcoming Layer 2 upgrade that aims to fix Solana’s core issue: network congestion. In turn, this would allow for infinite scalability, faster transactions, and, more importantly, lower network fees.

This is possible thanks to Solaxy’s off-chain execution and parallel processing, drastically reducing network latency and offering near-instant finality.

$SOLX has just completed its presale run, accumulating over $56M with a price of $0.001766. If you’ve missed the presale, though, don’t worry, there’s still time to capitalize on $SOLX’s presale price.

You have two days left until the token lists on public platforms, during which $SOLX is still available to purchase at its presale price.

Solaxy is a meme coin with real blockchain utility that promises to upgrade Solana’s performance drastically in 2025 and beyond. This is the main reason why our analysts predict a price point for $SOLX of $0.032 by the end of 2025. This would translate into an ROI of 1,712% if you invest today. Long-term, $SOLX’s performance should catch even more steam, reaching up to $0.2 or higher in 2026, for an ROI of 11,225% (or 113x).

These predictions are based on $SOLX’s stated utility, the presale’s performance, and the idea that Solaxy will experience growing adoption and successful implementation post-launch.

So, if you don’t want to miss this two-day window, go to Solaxy’s presale page and buy your $SOLX today.

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Solana Bot Sniping Hot Tokens on Telegram

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the presale of the coming Solana bot that snipes hot tokens for you on Telegram.

Snorter Bot is the solution to manual coin hunting, which comes with problems like missed opportunities, the requirement for extensive tech knowledge, and the risk of running into pump-and-dumps, rug pulls, and honeypots.

The Bot centralizes its entire activity in the Telegram chat, which translates to:

No more juggling different wallets and browser extensions

Higher comfort thanks to having everything in one place

Real-time hot token alerts via the Telegram chat

Snorter Bot comes with multiple tools to make your life, as a coin hunter, easier, such as the custom automated sniping, fast and secure swaps on the private

Solana RPC infrastructure, and honeypot and scam protection.

Snorter Token is in presale since May 2025, and has accumulated over $1.1M so far, with a token price of $0.0959.

The project combines the coin’s meme potential with real-world utility, which is why we predict $SNORT to go as high as $0.94 in 2025. This makes for a growth of 880%.

Long-term, with widespread adoption and successful implementation, the token could step into wealth-building territory by 2030, with a chart price of $3.25, for an ROI of 3,236% if you invest at today’s price. In simpler words, a $100 investment in today’s $SNORT could reward you with $3,336 in less than five years; pure passive income.

If you want to join the presale, go to $SNORT’s presale page, buy your tokens today, and consider joining the staking pool for the juicy 273% APY.

3. Ethereum ($ETH) – The Time Has Come to Embrace $ETH

Ethereum ($ETH) has been on the rough side of the market for quite a while, but times are changing and now may be the time to buy.

While the recent interest into Ethereum’s ETF performance dominates the headlines, let’s not also forget about Vitalik Buterin’s prediction that Ethereum’s Layer 1 could scale by up to 10x in 2026.

The news didn’t impact $ETH’s performance in the charts, but we believe Ethereum may be cooking something.

$ETH is still not in the green in the charts, but its downside seems to have slowed down. This could be a buy signal, considering the recent developments and Buterin’s promise of a 10x Layer 1 in 2026.

Especially if we consider the 81% positive community sentiment and the 44% increase in the daily trading volume.

Could the Coming Dogecoin and XRP EFTs Rally the Crypto Market?

All signs point to the fact that, indeed, the crypto market may witness a sustained rally once ETFs get approved.

Solaxy ($SOLX) and Snorter Token ($SNORT) are some of the best presales to 1000x as XRP and Dogecoin ETFs should launch in the coming months, potentially sounding the FOMO alarm.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing and have solid risk management strategies in place.