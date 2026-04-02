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Experts have gathered on the popular YouTube channel, The Wolf of All Streets, to examine Bitcoin (BTC) and rising global uncertainty. Bloomberg Senior Commodities Strategist Mike McGlone joined former CoinRoutes CEO Dave Weisberger and macro strategist James Lavish for a detailed discussion. They explored ongoing debt pressures in the US, money printing, oil risks, and the role Bitcoin plays as markets face potential shifts and risks.

Bitcoin Emerges As Hedge Amid Unstoppable Debt Crisis

During the podcast, James Lavish highlighted the growing global unease, noting that the World Uncertainty Index has reached a historic high above 105,000. This means it is now higher than levels seen during COVID, 9/11, the Iraq war, and the global financial crisis combined.

Lavish explained that the US Treasury is facing a major financial burden this year, with about $9.7 trillion in debt set to mature. When combined with ongoing budget deficits of roughly $2 trillion, the total amount that needs refinancing rises to a staggering $12 trillion. He pointed out how sensitive this debt is to interest rates, noting that even a half-point increase would add about $100 billion to annual interest payments on the debt.

Despite how bad this appears, he warned that “this train cannot be stopped.” The strategist suggested that the relentless, ongoing cycle of rising US debt and constant refinancing will likely continue due to limited options available to policymakers. He added that these limitations could leave officials relying heavily on monetary measures to manage the situation.

Weisberger also shared his view, noting that despite the chaos and the surmounting debt crisis, the government will continue printing substantial amounts of money to manage the economic situation. With more money flowing into the market, it could affect the nominal value of assets priced in dollars, yen, or euros.

Speaking on Bitcoin’s role during this critical period, Weisberger pointed out that BTC was created for economies affected by heavy debt and currency manipulation. His remarks align with the broader view that Bitcoin could serve as a hedge against inflation, a strategic reserve, and a store of value during a global financial crisis.

The CoinRoutes CEO also noted that Bitcoin may have finally reached a price bottom at $60,000, referring to the crash from above $70,000 in February, when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East surged.

A Cautious Outlook On Bitcoin’s Price Rally

Compared to his fellow panelist on the podcast, McGlone’s comments focused mostly on Bitcoin, oil prices, and the performance of other asset classes. He argued that the Bitcoin bull market has ended, while precious metals’ performance appears to have slowed.

The Bloomberg Senior Strategist also warned that sharp spikes in oil prices could trigger a drop in demand, potentially leading to a global recession. He also noted that the S&P 500 is currently overpriced and if it breaks down, Bitcoin and other risk assets could decline alongside it.

On the other hand, Weisberger’s overall outlook for Bitcoin was cautiously bearish. He noted that if Strategy had not been aggressively buying Bitcoin even during the bear market, the cryptocurrency might have fallen as low as $40,000-$50,000. He shared the same sentiment for Ethereum, noting that without Bitmine’s accumulation, its price could have crashed to $600.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com