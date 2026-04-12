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Bitcoin’s recent bounce above $70,000 is starting to look like more than a price bounce. An interesting on-chain analysis of on-chain data points to a change in how capital is moving across the market, with money that previously rotated into stablecoins beginning to edge back into Bitcoin.

That change is still small, but it is arriving as BTC recently reached an intraday high of $73,720 and as macro fears tied to the US-Iran conflict are changing.

The Defensive Phase Is Starting To Fade

Bitcoin’s market structure has been telling a story of restraint for many months. Capital moved to the sidelines, and stablecoins got bigger. Notably, the Bitcoin realized cap, a measure of the aggregate cost basis of all coins in circulation, plunged deep into negative territory, which is a sign that the market had absorbed significant unrealized losses.

This Bitcoin realized cap is the premise of the capital rotation setup, which was shared in a technical analysis by a crypto analyst that goes by the name Darkfost.

At the end of February, Bitcoin’s realized cap change fell to about negative $28.7 billion, which is one of the signs that capital tied to the cryptocurrency had moved into a deeply defensive posture. At the same time, stablecoin market capitalization grew by more than $6 billion, showing that investors were moving funds still in the crypto market instead of keeping that exposure in Bitcoin. According to the analyst, it was the first time this kind of rotation had appeared since the last bear-market phase.

However, the tide may be quietly changing, and the timing of that change has not gone unnoticed. Darkfost’s updated reading shows Bitcoin’s realized cap change recovering to about negative $3 billion, while stablecoin capitalization has fallen to around negative $1 billion.

This means that capital that had been parked on the sidelines appears to be moving back out of shelter and into Bitcoin again. The move is not large enough yet to call it a full risk-on reversal, but it does suggest that investor positioning is no longer as defensive as it was just weeks ago.

Capital Rotation Net Position Change

Price Action And ETF Flows Support The Recovery Story

Perhaps the most striking element of this observation is the timing. The early stages of capital re-exposure to Bitcoin began when geopolitical tensions had not been fully resolved.

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs received $471.32 million in net inflows on April 6 alone, the strongest single day in almost three months, precisely as global markets were absorbing the uncertainty of a US-Iran ceasefire deadline. Bitcoin is currently trading near $71,746, after reaching an intraday high of $73,720, which keeps it close to a sustained recovery in the new week.

If capital keeps rotating out of stablecoins and back into BTC, then the on-chain setup suggests the recovery rally may have room to continue.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView