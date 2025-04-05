Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Since hitting a new all-time high in January, Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to establish a bullish form resulting in a downtrend that has lasted over the last two months. According to prominent market analyst Egrag Crypto, the premier cryptocurrency could likely remain in correction for the next few months before launching a price rally.



Bitcoin’s 231-Day Cycle Hints At $175,000 Target By September

Following an initial price decline in February, Egrag Crypto had postulated Bitcoin could experience a price correction due to a CME gap before experiencing a price bounce. However, the lack of strong bullish convictions over the past weeks has forced a conclusion that the premier cryptocurrency is stuck in a potentially long corrective phase.



According to Egrag in a recent post, Bitcoin’s ongoing correction aligns with a fractal pattern i.e. a repeating price structure that has appeared across multiple timeframes. This pattern is based on a 33-bar (231-day) cycle during which BTC transits from a corrective phase to an explosive price rally.

In comparing previous cycles to the current developing one, Egrag has predicted Bitcoin could potentially break out of its recalibration by June. In this case, the analyst expects the crypto market leader to hit a market top of $175,000 by September, hinting at a potential 107.83% gain on current market prices.



However, in igniting this price rally, market bulls must ensure a breakout above the stiff price barrier at $100,000. On the other hand, any potential fall below the $69,500-$71,500 support price level could invalidate this current bullish setup and possibly signal the end of the current bull run.



BTC Investors Wait As Exchange Activity Slows Down

In other news, popular crypto expert Ali Martinez has reported a decline in Bitcoin exchange-related activity indicating reduced investors’ interest and network utilization. Notably, this development suggests that investors are hesitating to deposit or withdraw Bitcoin on exchanges perhaps due to market uncertainty on the asset’s immediate future trajectory.

According to Martinez, Bitcoin is now likely to undergo a trend shift as investors wait for the next market catalyst. Notably, Bitcoin has shown commendable resilience despite the new tariffs imposed by the US government on April 2. According to data from Santiment, BTC’s price dipped only 4% in the hours following the announcement—a milder reaction compared to previous tariff-related market moves.



Since then, BTC has made some price gains and currently trades at $83,805 as investors flock to the crypto market which has recorded a $5.16 billion inflow over the past day. Meanwhile, BTC’s trading volume is up by 26.52% and is valued at $43.48 billion.



Featured image from UF News, chart from Tradingview