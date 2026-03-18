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Since breaking past the $70,000 price mark during the weekend, Bitcoin has been maintaining an upward trajectory in the past few days. Amid this renewed upside momentum, a subtle but key shift is unfolding in the market structure of Bitcoin, which is crucial in determining the next direction.

Whale Vs Retail Activity In Bitcoin And Altcoin Diverge

Bitcoin’s price may be displaying bullish momentum as it remains within the $70,000 threshold, but a key metric is hinting at underlying weakness in its market structure. A recent report from Alphractal, an advanced investment and on-chain data analytics platform, shows that the gap between whale and retail activity has fallen to levels now seen below those of major altcoins.

Historically, large holders and smaller users have shown a more noticeable gap in Bitcoin, which frequently indicates institutional influence. However, the chart indicates a more balanced participation dynamic, even though altcoins are displaying a more pronounced difference between major players and individual traders.

According to Alphractal, this drop in the metric relative to altcoins suggests that large investors or whales are more inclined to close their long positions or open more shorts on BTC compared to altcoins. At the same time, retail investors seem to be moving in an opposite direction, displaying heightened interest in longs on BTC.

Alphractal noted that this divergence is likely driven by investors’ belief that the flagship asset still has more downside potential, while many altcoins have already experienced a robust decline. As a result, it could not make as much sense from the whales’ point of view to continue heavily shorting altcoins. However, this remains the same for Bitcoin.

If the Whale vs Retail Heatmap turns negative for BTC and altcoins, the market could likely flip bearish again in the coming days, reinforcing the bear market phase. This thesis continues to hold since whales often have a larger effect on price movements, and Alphractal urges for close monitoring of the metric.

What Traders Are Up To Ahead Of Fed’s Decision

After a period of bearish action, bullish sentiment is starting to emerge across the broader cryptocurrency market. In an X post, leading on-chain analytics provider CryptoQuant reported that traders are positioning themselves ahead of the impending Federal Reserve (FED) decision.

In the meantime, the Bitcoin price has reclaimed $70,000, triggering a wave of short liquidations that wiped out bearish bets and allowed for a market structure reset. With short positions completely cleared, fresh long bets are beginning to build above the $73,000 price level.

The development indicates a key flip in positioning and investor sentiment toward the crypto king, which could set the stage for increased volatility. Currently, long positions are the dominant side in the perpetual futures market.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com