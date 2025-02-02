People have always doubted Bitcoin, but when a Nobel Prize-winning economist said it will eventually fail, many paid attention.

Eugene Fama, known as the “father of modern finance,” thinks that Bitcoin will eventually be worth nothing. What is his reason? Bitcoin has no true value, doesn’t work well for buying and selling, and doesn’t fit within regular banking systems. Does his case make sense?

Bitcoin’s Weaknesses: A Fatal Flaw Or Misunderstood Evolution?

Fama is mainly worried about how unpredictable Bitcoin is. For a currency to work well, it must be stable. Bitcoin changes in value a lot, making it hard for companies to accept it as payment. Fama believes that Bitcoin’s uncertainty makes it difficult to use as a way to buy and sell things.

He also argues that Bitcoin lacks the backing of a central authority. Unlike fiat currencies, which governments support, Bitcoin derives value purely from market speculation and demand. If the demand disappears, the price goes to zero. That’s his core thesis, but is it the whole story?

The Store Of Value Debate: Is Bitcoin Digital Gold?

Critics of Fama’s argument point out that Bitcoin isn’t just trying to be a currency—it’s evolving into something else. Many see it as digital gold, a store of value immune to inflation and government control. Unlike traditional currencies, Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins, making it scarce and potentially deflationary.

In that sense, Bitcoin’s volatility could be a feature rather than a flaw. Gold isn’t used in everyday transactions, yet it holds immense value due to its scarcity and historical trust. If Bitcoin follows a similar trajectory, it may never be widely used for payments—but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless.

What Would It Take For Bitcoin To Go To Zero?

For Bitcoin to truly collapse, a few extreme scenarios would have to unfold. A worldwide ban could crush demand, making it difficult for investors to hold or trade. A technological failure—such as a catastrophic bug in the Bitcoin protocol—could undermine trust. Or a superior alternative could replace it.

But history suggests Bitcoin is resilient. It has survived multiple crashes, regulatory crackdowns, and criticisms from financial heavyweights. Each time, it has bounced back stronger. Could Fama be right in the long run? Possibly. But betting against Bitcoin has proven to be a losing game so far.

The Verdict: A Polarizing Future Ahead

Bitcoin’s future remains uncertain, and opinions are as divided as ever. While some believe it’s doomed, others see it as a revolutionary financial instrument. The reality? Bitcoin is still evolving, and its fate will depend on adoption, regulation, and market forces.

Featured image from City AM, chart from TradingView