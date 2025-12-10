Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

US President Donald Trump’s name is back in the headlines this week as a Trump-branded mobile game tied to the TRUMP memecoin prepares to go live at the end of the month.

The title, called Trump Billionaires Club, is being marketed as a board-style mobile game that will let players buy virtual properties, trade NFT collectibles and use the TRUMP token inside the app.

Launch Set For December 30 On App Stores

According to the game’s public pages and several crypto outlets, the developer expects an App Store release on December 30, 2025, with pre-registration already open for players who want early access.

Reports have disclosed that the project is led by Bill Zanker and built by a studio using the name Freedom 45 Games, with licensing that allows use of Trump’s branding while noting the product is not created or distributed by his businesses.

$1,000,000 in $TRUMP Coin Rewards! Join the waitlist. Roll the dice. Make huge deals. Build your empire! The Official Trump Mobile Game Is COMING SOON! Go To https://t.co/3GPTowXqFj NOW! Don’t Miss Out! pic.twitter.com/o6vcj11Wbn — TrumpMeme (@GetTrumpMemes) December 9, 2025

A $1M Token Pool To Draw Players

The launch campaign will include a $1 million pool of $TRUMP tokens set aside for early players and leaderboard winners as part of pre-launch promotions and airdrops.

The game’s marketing highlights play-to-earn style rewards and tradable NFT items such as statues and pins, which are billed as in-game collectibles that can be bought and sold.

BTCUSD trading at $91,926 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

Crypto Connection: Game Tied Directly To TRUMP Coin

The title is explicitly linked to the TRUMP Coin ecosystem: users will be able to fund accounts with cash, crypto, or the TRUMP token, and in-game transactions are expected to use that token as currency.

That integration is part of an effort by promoters to give the memecoin “utility” beyond simple trading. Some early demos show a digital New York board where players roll dice, build and trade, while token balances move behind the scenes.

Token’s Sharp Drop Raises Questions

Reports have also pointed out that the TRUMP token has shed much of its market value since launch, with coverage noting an about 87% decline from peak levels — a collapse that adds urgency to promoters’ push to revive interest via gaming.

Observers and some crypto market analysts warn that giveaways and gimmicks can boost short-term attention but do not guarantee lasting demand or fair returns for buyers.

Featured image from Gemini, chart from TradingView