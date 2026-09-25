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TL;DR

Tetra Digital Group has expanded its Canadian-dollar stablecoin CADD onto Solana.

CADD is designed to maintain a 1:1 relationship with Canadian dollars held as reserves.

The September 23 rollout is a Solana expansion; CADD had already launched on other blockchain networks earlier in 2026.

Canada’s regulated stablecoin market now has a new Solana connection.

Tetra Digital Group has deployed CADD, its Canadian-dollar stablecoin, on the network, giving applications another way to settle and transfer CAD-denominated value onchain.

CADD Brings Canadian Dollars Into A Dollar-Dominated Market

Most stablecoin activity revolves around the U.S. dollar.

USDT and USDC dominate onchain liquidity, payments and crypto trading, leaving users dealing in other currencies to convert through dollar-denominated assets.

CADD is designed to offer a Canadian-dollar alternative.

Tetra says each token is backed on a 1:1 basis by Canadian-dollar reserves and can be used for payments, transfers, treasury operations and settlement.

The company describes CADD as the first Canadian-dollar stablecoin issued by a regulated financial institution.

Solana becomes another distribution network for the token alongside CADD’s earlier deployments on Ethereum, Base and Tempo.

That is the key framing: September 23 marks the Solana rollout, not the original creation of CADD.

Regulated Stablecoins Still Need Clear Token Verification

Shortly after the Solana launch, Tetra warned users that copycat CADD tokens were appearing on the permissionless network and published the official mint address.

That is a practical problem whenever a regulated asset moves onto a public blockchain.

Anyone can create a token with a familiar ticker.

The name alone does not prove it represents a claim on the issuer’s reserves.

For applications integrating CADD, verifying the official mint therefore becomes as important as checking the issuer behind the asset.

Solana gives Tetra access to low-cost, high-throughput settlement and an active stablecoin ecosystem.

Whether users actually want significant CAD-denominated onchain liquidity remains the bigger question.

Canada has traditionally been a smaller crypto market than the United States, but having a regulated local-currency token creates infrastructure that payment companies and financial applications can build around.

CADD does not need to compete with USDT globally to matter.

It needs to make moving Canadian dollars onchain useful enough that businesses stop automatically routing everything through U.S. dollar stablecoins first.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.