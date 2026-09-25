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TL;DR

Travala has launched a permanent strategic reserve for its AVA token.

The company says it will match AVA Foundation monthly open-market buybacks, effectively doubling the amount purchased each cycle.

Travala says tokens placed into its reserve will not be sold or transferred.

Crypto travel platform Travala is putting a new balance-sheet commitment behind its AVA token.

The company has launched what it calls a permanent AVA Strategic Reserve and will match the AVA Foundation’s existing monthly open-market buyback program.

That means each Foundation purchase will now be accompanied by a corresponding Travala-funded purchase.

The First Reserve Purchase Was Nearly 740,000 AVA

For the inaugural cycle, the AVA Foundation bought 369,881.04 AVA from the open market.

Travala matched that with another 369,881.04 AVA, bringing the combined purchase to 739,762.08 tokens.

The Foundation says it has historically repurchased more than 4.8 million AVA through its existing program.

The new structure effectively doubles future monthly open-market buying if Travala continues matching each Foundation purchase as announced.

What happens to the tokens is also different.

Travala says AVA purchased for the company reserve will be held permanently and that it has committed not to sell or transfer those tokens.

That removes them from the company’s active operating inventory under the stated policy.

A Corporate Commitment Is Different From An Onchain Burn

There is an important distinction.

Travala is not destroying the tokens.

AVA held in the strategic reserve continues to exist onchain.

The commitment is a company policy that the reserve will not be sold or transferred, whereas a token burn permanently reduces supply at the protocol level.

That makes the credibility of the reserve dependent on Travala maintaining the commitment over time.

Still, the program changes the economics around AVA.

Regular open-market buying creates recurring demand, while holding the company’s matching allocation out of circulation reduces the amount Travala itself could later return to the market.

The travel company has long integrated AVA into discounts, rewards and its Smart loyalty program.

The reserve takes that relationship further by putting corporate capital behind the token.

For holders, the important thing to watch will be consistency.

One large purchase makes a headline.

A monthly program that continues through different market conditions would say much more about how seriously Travala intends to treat AVA as a long-term treasury asset.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.