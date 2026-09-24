Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

Sui’s total value locked reached about $1.21 billion in the September 22 validation snapshot.

NAVI Protocol accounted for more than $420 million of deposits in the supplied data.

TVL is a dollar-denominated metric and can rise because of token prices as well as fresh deposits.

Sui’s DeFi ecosystem has pushed above the $1.2 billion mark in total value locked, extending the network’s recent climb after holding around the $1 billion area earlier in the week.

The validated September 22 snapshot puts network TVL at roughly $1.21 billion.

NAVI Remains A Major Piece Of Sui Liquidity

NAVI Protocol accounted for more than $420 million in deposits in the supplied data, making the lending market one of the largest contributors to Sui’s DeFi base.

That concentration matters.

A network can report strong aggregate TVL while a relatively small number of protocols hold most of the capital.

For Sui, the current numbers show meaningful depth, but they also make individual protocol health important to the wider ecosystem.

The network’s DEX and lending activity has grown alongside the value locked, helping the $1.2 billion figure look more like usable liquidity than capital sitting entirely idle.

TVL Can Move Without New Money Arriving

There is an important caveat with every dollar-denominated TVL milestone.

If SUI and other deposited assets rise in price, the dollar value of the same token balances increases.

That means a move from roughly $1 billion to $1.21 billion does not necessarily represent $210 million of fresh deposits.

Some of it can come from market appreciation.

Even so, holding above a higher benchmark can still tell us something about the scale of the ecosystem.

Sui has built enough lending, trading and liquidity infrastructure that its DeFi market now sits firmly above the billion-dollar threshold.

The more useful next question is whether deposits and activity continue growing after the immediate price effect is stripped out.

That will tell us whether Sui is adding durable DeFi liquidity or simply benefiting from a stronger token market.

The composition of that TVL will matter as much as the headline level. Lending protocols can grow quickly when users loop collateral or chase incentives, while DEX liquidity can disappear just as quickly if rewards change. Watching borrowing demand, stablecoin depth and protocol concentration will provide a better view of whether Sui’s DeFi growth is durable. The $1.21 billion figure is still meaningful because it shows the ecosystem has crossed into a larger capital bracket. The next test is whether activity remains diversified enough that one protocol or one token-price move does not dominate the entire network metric.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.