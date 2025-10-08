Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A booming crypto market is one where all major altcoins rally in unison.

While the top dogs like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and now even BNB continue to gain steam, it’s important that we also talk about Cardano ($ADA) – the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap of over $29B.

Ever since its mind-boggling 300% rally back in November–December 2024, Cardano has more or less been moving sideways.

For instance, since the beginning of this year, the token has gained or lost little to nothing, staying relatively flat for over nine months now.

That said, all this sideways action hasn’t been for nothing. According to DeepSeek, $ADA has been smartly forming a descending triangle pattern and is now testing its upper resistance line.

The best part? The pattern is becoming narrower toward the top, hinting at a major breakout.

Keep reading as we take a deep dive into DeepSeek’s Cardano price prediction, explain its potential upside, and highlight the best crypto to buy now that could rally alongside Cardano – potentially fetching even better returns.

Cardano’s Repeated Rejections Hint at a Massive 150% Breakout Ahead

DeepSeek pointed out that Cardano has now rejected the upper resistance line of its descending triangle more than five times.

Considering how these patterns work, the more times a price tests a particular support or resistance, the weaker it tends to get – and that could clearly be the case with $ADA.

Even though the pattern’s base lies around the $0.53 level, $ADA has recently been respecting an internal upward-sloping trendline, narrowing the structure as it approaches the top resistance.

All of this suggests one thing – Cardano could be on the verge of a $BNB-like breakout.

To arrive at the token’s next potential target, we can measure the maximum width of the triangle pattern and project it from the breakout level of around $0.91.

The resulting target comes out to roughly $2.00 – a massive 150% gain from current levels.

However, $ADA still has around 10% to 11% to go before confirming the breakout with a daily close above resistance. Nonetheless, all signs appear to be stacking up in its favor.

All in all, with yet another major cryptocurrency shaping up for a solid bull run, now’s the perfect time to look at the best low-cap coins that could rally alongside it.

We asked DeepSeek for its top suggestions.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Bitcoin Solution for Faster Transactions, Lower Costs & Web3 Support

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 solution that will introduce a new era of speed, scalability, and lower transaction costs.

Sure, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world, but it can only process about seven transactions per second (TPS) – since it executes transactions one by one. By contrast, rival chains like Solana can handle around 65K TPS.

By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper aims to bring Solana-like performance to the Bitcoin network.

This won’t just speed up transactions but also drastically reduce costs. Currently, each Bitcoin transaction costs roughly $0.84, whereas Solana’s averages just $0.00025.

That’s not all, though. $HYPER also features a decentralized, non-custodial canonical bridge that acts as Bitcoin’s gateway to DeFi and Web3 applications.

Traditionally, Bitcoin holders who want to participate in Web3 must convert their $BTC into another cryptocurrency like Ethereum or Solana, since Bitcoin doesn’t support smart contracts.

With $HYPER’s Canonical Bridge, though, you will be able to lock your Layer-1 Bitcoin and mint an equivalent amount of Web3-compatible Layer-2 $BTC.

These Layer-2 tokens can then be used for borrowing, lending, staking, NFT marketplaces, and other DeFi activities on $HYPER’s Layer-2. Once you’re done, unlock your Layer-1 Bitcoin by sending the Layer-2 tokens back to the bridge.

Currently in presale, Bitcoin Hyper has already raised over $22.6M, with each token priced at just $0.013085. Take a look at our step-by-step guide to find out how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and stake it for 51% APY.

According to our $HYPER price prediction, it could potentially surge to $0.32 by year-end – offering early investors an eye-catching 2,300% potential return.

Buy $HYPER now before Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2 takes off for a potential 2,300% moonshot.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet With Access To Top Presales

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the native cryptocurrency of Best Wallet – a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet that simplifies storing, managing, and even buying new cryptocurrencies.

The best thing about Best Wallet is its Upcoming Tokens section, which allows you to discover the best crypto presales before they become market sensations.

Even better? All the tokens listed in this section are internally vetted by the Best Wallet team to ensure you don’t fall victim to crypto scams.

Plus, you don’t even need to leave the app to make an investment. There’s no need to visit the external presale website or connect your wallet elsewhere.

Everything is seamless within the app – from purchasing the tokens to claiming and trading.

In terms of security, Best Wallet uses cutting-edge encryption and 2FA to keep your funds safe.

And since it’s a non-custodial crypto wallet, you’re in full control of your private keys – meaning you don’t have to rely on anyone else to ensure your security.

Here’s the kicker – buying $BEST can further elevate your wallet experience. Holding $BEST means low fees on transactions, early access to new projects, higher staking rewards, and community governance rights.

That’s why it’s not surprising the Best Wallet Token presale has already raised $16.3M. Each token currently costs just $0.025755 and you can stake it for 81% APY. Find out more in our guide to buying $BEST.

According to our $BEST price prediction , the token has the potential reach $0.62 before the end of 2026, so a $100 investment today could turn into $2,400 in just a few months.

Ready to jump in? Join the $BEST presale today.

3. SPX6900 ($SPX) – Wall Street-Inspired Meme Coin That Blends Humor with Finance

SPX6900 ($SPX) is a meme coin inspired by the widely followed S&P 500 index. The token merges traditional white-collar Wall Street seriousness with the humor and irreverence of meme culture.

Essentially, it serves as satirical take on investors’ obsession with charts, indexes, and fundamentals, challenging the rigidity of conventional investing approaches.

With a total supply of 1B tokens, SPX6900 ranks among the top 75 cryptocurrencies in the world, boasting a current market cap of over $1.42B.

The token has rallied 60% in just the past eight days after bouncing from around the $1 level. This move pushed it above its key resistance at $1.48, where it’s currently consolidating.

The next immediate target for $SPX is $2, after which it could break its previous all-time high of $2.28 and head toward $3. Rising buying volumes further confirm strong accumulation and bullish momentum for the token.

Interested in including one of the best meme coins in your portfolio? Buy $SPX on KuCoin and other leading exchanges.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-price-prediction-deepseek-recommends-best-crypto-to-buy