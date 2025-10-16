Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Cryptocurrencies like Cardano are increasingly becoming a crucial part of the broader financial landscape. As the sector evolves, several major financial institutions are changing their perspective towards cryptocurrencies and are currently adopting these assets for cross-border payments and settlements.

Banks Shift To New Standard, With Cardano At The Forefront

With its robust network activity and scalability, Cardano (ADA) is gaining significant attention and traction in the financial landscape. A recent development that has triggered a frenzy in the Cardano reveals that the blockchain is rapidly emerging as a frontrunner in the evolution of global payments.

This bold outlook is becoming a reality thanks to its full compliance with the ISO 20022 messaging protocol, a notable standard set to reshape the future of international banking. The optimistic development was shared by Mintern, the Chief Meme Officer (CMO) at Minswap, on the X platform.

In the X post, Mintern has declared that Cardano is ready for the global financial reset. Currently, financial institutions worldwide are transitioning toward more data-rich and interoperable platforms, and the blockchain is well-positioned to connect decentralized networks and traditional finance.

According to the report from Mintern, every international bank transfer is expected to primarily follow the ISO 20022 standard. Meanwhile, Cardano already meets this requirement, signaling its growing function as a fundamental layer in the upcoming generation of financial communication and cross-border payments.

This new framework, aimed at enhancing banking operations and transactions, is set to go live on November 22, 2025. Mintern highlighted that the move provides Cardano a massive head start in connecting with banks, institutions, and global financial systems. Such a development is fueling speculation on whether the Cardano blockchain might become the bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrency.

Investors’ Activity On The Blockchain Is Growing

As Cardano’s role in global finance expands, activity on the leading blockchain is rapidly increasing. Mintern has reported bullish action among major investors, as they persistently accumulate ADA in large quantities.

Large investors, also known as whales, have gone on a buying spree, acquiring over 140 million ADA in just 3 days. This massive accumulation is observed among wallet addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA.

Following the buying spree, the cumulative coins held by these key investors have moved from about 13.03 billion ADA to 13.20 billion ADA. Such purchasing pressure from whales underscores the rising conviction in the network and ADA’s long-term potential.

At the time of writing, the price of ADA was trading at $0.67, showcasing bearish action. However, Ali Martinez, a seasoned crypto analyst and trader, has predicted an impending rally to the $1 price mark after identifying a massive triangle pattern. Should the altcoin break above the $0.90 level, Martinez is confident that it could rise to the next target of $1.88.

