More firms are turning to $BTC to bolster their financial stances. As a consequence, it has spurred corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption to hit a jaw-dropping 1M $BTC worth $111B+.

This is wonderful news for the broader crypto world; mainstream adoption goes beyond validating $BTC’s role as a reserve asset and uplifts market confidence in other digital assets.

As such, now might be an opportune time to explore the best altcoins — especially those with mighty profit potential owing to their unique use cases.

Strategy Tops Corporate Bitcoin Buys With 636,505 $BTC

In a recent X post, BitcoinTreasuries.NET confirmed that publicly listed companies now collectively hold close to 5% of $BTC’s 21M token supply.

The tracker of corporate and institutional $BTC holdings found that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) leads with 636,505 $BTC. It was the first public company to start accumulating large chunks of $BTC in August 2020, after all.

And it’s no wonder that it keeps stacking up the #1 crypto. With $BTC currently valued at around $112K, yet acquired at an average of $73K, Strategy’s holding is up nearly 50% and has achieved a 25.7% $BTC yield YTD.

Strategy’s treasury success story has paved the way for 184 listed companies to HODL $BTC to this day.

MARA Holdings is firmly in second place with 52,447 $BTC, propelled by the company mining 705 $BTC just last month.

Two new players have also quickly snuck their way into the third and fourth spots on the Bitcoin treasury list: Jack Maller’s XX1 with 43,514 $BTC and the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company with 30,021 $BTC.

Public companies scooping up tons of $BTC at a fast pace are cited as the reason for the crypto leader reaching a new ATH of $124,450 last month.

And such momentum shows no signs of dwindling any time soon. More companies have recently announced plans to accumulate $BTC. Naturally, they’ll help boost Bitcoin’s price in the years to come.

Take Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, for instance. They plan to grow their holdings tenfold and twentyfold by acquiring an additional 210K $BTC and 105K $BTC by the end of 2027.

$BTC isn’t the only crypto firms are snapping up in big bulks. $ETH is also attracting the eyes of financial bigwigs, as evidenced by SharpLink recently purchasing around 39K $ETH valued at roughly $4.5K at the time of acquisition.

Corporate bags filling up on crypto create a favorable environment for top altcoins to thrive. We have high hopes for Maxi Doge ($MAXI), XPIN Network ($XPIN), and Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and for good reasons.

1. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Presale Fetches $1.8M in Anticipation of Futures Platform Integrations

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is on a mission to become a new top dog in the meme coin arena. And it’s already fetching significant interest, rapidly raising $1.8M+ in just over a month.

Though clearly inspired by $DOGE and $SHIB, $MAXI sets itself apart with a Shiba mascot on steroids. Its persona reflects its mission to dominate trading with optimal market strength.

Like $SHIB, it aims to evolve from a meme coin to a feature-rich project. But instead of launching its own DEX, NFTs, and card game, it eyes futures platform integrations and gamified tournaments.

A generous 15% of its total token supply is set aside for development to support these goals.

Given that $SHIB is forecasted to reach $0.000041 this year if new ecosystem upgrades take place, $MAXI could follow a similar trajectory once rolling out novel features.

Although its expansions are still to go live, now’s a great time to join the $MAXI presale at just $0.0002555.

The reason is that its price will go up by tomorrow, and its current 169% staking APY (paid daily through smart contract distribution) will drop as more investors catch on – especially considering that 40% of $MAXI is earmarked for marketing.

To top it off, $MAXI is forecast expected to potentially reach $0.0024 after launching on the best decentralized exchanges (particularly Uniswap). So, joining now positions you for a possible ROI exceeding 839%. And that’s without counting the possible staking rewards.

Join the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale before the next price increase.

2. XPIN Network ($XPIN) – Doubles in Price After Unlocking Free Global Data Access

$XPIN is the backbone of the XPIN Network, an AI-powered decentralized wireless infrastructure platform. It combines DePIN and PayFi to deliver global connectivity with earning potential.

Imagine being able to travel anywhere worldwide and instantly connect to the internet securely without buying a new SIM card or paying overpriced roaming fees. XPIN makes this possible.

It brings together blockchain-based eSIM technology and decentralized infrastructure to solve connectivity issues and turn you into a stakeholder.

By participating in the network, you can deploy devices, share connectivity, and earn $XPIN tokens. By doing so, it creates a self-sustaining ecosystem that’s cherished for consuming data, providing it, and staking tokens to earn income and support the project.

That’s just scratching the surface. Earlier this week (on September 1), its XPIN FreeData Plan went live, opening global, borderless, carrier-free connectivity across 149 countries.

This landmark move likely triggered $XPIN to double in price over the past week.

As more users adopt the free data plan and DePIN-powered connectivity gains traction, the token’s demand could surge even further.

Now might be a prime time to purchase $XPIN for roughly $0.001070. You can do precisely that through major exchanges like MEXC, Binance, and BingX.

3. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Powering Force Behind Market Domination For a Leading Crypto Wallet

$BEST is the native token of Best Wallet, a mobile-friendly non-custodial hot wallet that’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about crypto apps.

And with plans to dominate the global crypto wallet market by the end of next year, Best Wallet is looking to $BEST to fulfil its mission. That’s because holding $BEST comes with additional perks and benefits, adding to an already feature-heavy hot wallet.

Best Wallet lets you buy, sell, swap, and stake a thousand cryptos across major chains like Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain.

Soon, it’ll support 60+ networks to give you even broader access to tokens, DeFi apps, and presales – all in one safe space.

The wallet’s security stance is worth a shout-out. Because it’s non-custodial, it gives you complete control of your private keys. That, coupled with 2FA, biometrics, and local encryption, means it offers multiple layers of protection against unauthorized access.

And its features don’t end there. The app stands out with cutting-edge features like a Token Launchpad, so you can quickly find the next crypto to explode.

Additionally, it enables seamless cross-chain swaps at competitive rates by tapping into 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges.

It also has much to look forward to in the pipeline: The launch of Best Card (its own crypto debit card), an NFT gallery, and even a rewards hub.

The Best Wallet Token adds to already impressive suite of features by giving $BEST holders extra perks. Cheaper gas fees, community governance, higher staking rewards, and early access to presales are part of the package.

Right now, you can buy $BEST on presale for $0.025595 – and stake it for 85% APY. But don’t wait around to buy at this price: it will go up soon and is poised to potentially surge to $0.072 (a 181%+ increase) following exchange listings and new app developments.

Ready to jump in? Take a look at our guide that explains How to buy $BEST and then head to the official Best Wallet Token presale site today.

Verdict – Big Corporate Crypto Buys Signal Bright Times Ahead for Top Presales

Companies accumulating tons of $BTC and $ETH are validating crypto in a way we’ve never seen before.

With over 1M $BTC exceeding an eye-boggling $111B now sitting on corporate balance sheets, it’s clear that crypto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

This point hits even harder when taking into account that they’re holding digital assets for long-term gains. In turn, crypto is now viewed as a reserve asset as opposed to just a short-term gamble in the hope of making a quick few bucks.

Such market confidence is no stranger to trickling down into evolving crypto projects. Ones with strong fundamentals – like $MAXI, $XPIN, and $BEST – stand to benefit as they each offer distinct use cases.

Whether you’re interested in partaking in futures tournaments, borderless wireless networks, or non-custodial wallets, they each have high profit potential thanks to their novel utility.

But we’re not financial advisors. Always do your own research and never invest more than you’re willing to lose.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist