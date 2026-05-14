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A £5 million ($6.7 million) gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne has landed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage before a parliamentary standards watchdog over an alleged disclosure failure.

The Size Of The Donation

According to reports, the money came from Harborne, a British cryptocurrency investor based in Thailand who gave £9 million to Reform UK in a single donation last year — the largest gift to a UK political party by a living person in British history.

His total contributions to Reform reached £12 million in 2025. The separate £5 million payment went directly to Farage in early 2024, months before Farage won a seat in Parliament.

The UK Parliament. Image: France24

Farage says the money was given to cover his personal security costs and describes it as a private, unconditional gift with no political strings attached.

His office confirmed it is in contact with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and said they expect the inquiry to clear him. “No rules were broken,” a Reform spokesman said.

It is right that Nigel Farage should be investigated for receiving a £5m gift from a crypto billionaire. So far Farage and Reform have not given any satisfactory answers regarding this questionable donation.https://t.co/au9VBUNOuh — Andy McDonald MP for Middlesbrough & Thornaby East (@AndyMcDonaldMP) May 13, 2026

What The Rules Actually Say

Commons rules require newly elected MPs to register financial interests and any benefits received in the 12 months before their election. Farage was elected in July 2024. The gift was made in early 2024, which places it squarely within that window.

The rules do allow exemptions for purely personal gifts, but they also state that both the giver’s possible motive and the intended use of the money must be weighed. Where doubt exists, registration is expected.

BTCUSD trading at $79,075 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

This is not the first time Farage has run into disclosure issues. Earlier this year, he was found to have registered £384,000 in interests late. Standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg ruled that breach was accidental and allowed Farage to update his records without facing formal punishment.

Opposition Parties Push Back

Labour and the Conservatives have both called for answers. Labour Party chair Anna Turley said Farage has been dodging questions since the gift first came to light and called the investigation appropriate.

The Conservatives, who filed the complaint that triggered the inquiry, also raised the matter separately with the Electoral Commission, which said it is reviewing the information.

A Conservative spokesman put it bluntly: £5 million is more than most people earn in a lifetime, and Farage owes the public an explanation for how and why he received it.

If the Commissioner finds Farage violated the code of conduct, possible consequences range from a formal apology to suspension from Parliament. Expulsion remains an option in the most serious cases.

Featured image from Mark Thomas/Alamy, chart from TradingView