Europe’s plan to centralize oversight of crypto and major market infrastructure has sparked a sharp debate across the bloc. According to a Financial Times report, the European Commission is preparing a package that could give a Paris-based regulator new powers over stock exchanges, crypto platforms and clearing houses.

The aim is to cut through a patchwork of rules that now involves dozens of national and regional regulators and hundreds of trading and post-trading firms.

On Crypto & Push For Central Supervision

Reports have disclosed that one option on the table is to expand the remit of the European Securities and Markets Authority, Esma, so it can directly supervise “the most significant cross-border entities.”

This would include trading venues, central counterparties and central securities depositories, and it could reach crypto asset service providers.

The plan is framed as a step toward completing the EU’s capital markets union and helping firms raise money and grow inside Europe rather than going to the US.

The Commission has said it will put forward proposals in December as part of a “markets integration package.”

ESMA To Settle Big Disputes

According to people close to the discussions, ESMA would also be given a stronger role when national supervisors disagree. ESMA would not run every national regulator, but it could make binding decisions in disputes between large asset managers or between national authorities.

Supporters, including ECB President Christine Lagarde and former ECB chief Mario Draghi, are reported to see a single supervisor as a way to reduce cross-border costs and complexity that hurt start-ups trying to scale.

Opposition From Smaller Hubs

But not everyone is on board. Reports have disclosed resistance from financial centers such as Luxembourg and Dublin, which warn that a central supervisor could disadvantage their markets.

Gilles Roth, Luxembourg’s finance minister, said they would like to have “supervisory convergence” rather than creating a “costly and ineffective” centralized model.

Some exchange groups also question the value of shifting oversight for crypto service providers, saying they already work well with their national supervisors and worry about extra compliance costs.

Germany’s Shift And Political Stakes

Berlin has long opposed sweeping central powers, yet the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signaled a more open stance and is discussing options with Paris.

That change matters because Germany’s position carries weight across the EU. Based on reports, the push is also cast as a response to rivalry with the US — policymakers want more home-grown capital markets so European firms can scale without moving across the Atlantic.

