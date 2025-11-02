Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Financial writer and investor Robert Kiyosaki has renewed his stark warning that a deep market collapse is under way, saying a “massive crash” is in progress and that “millions will be wiped out.”

According to his post on X on November 1, he urged people to move money into hard assets such as silver, gold, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). He also repeated a long-held forecast that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, and called silver the “biggest bargain,” saying it could triple in price.

Institutional Flows And Regulatory Signals Strengthen Bitcoin

Based on reports, Bitcoin has been drawing heavy interest from big investors. Institutional adoption and clearer rules have pushed fresh money into crypto ETFs, and BTC has hit new all-time highs as a result.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price moved 0.70% to $110.780 while trading volume climbed 35% to $29 billion. Market watchers point to improvements in the Lightning Network and growing ETF inflows as factors helping Bitcoin trade more efficiently and attract larger holders.

MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 1, 2025

Kiyosaki’s Calls Have Been Repeated Over Years

Kiyosaki’s warnings are familiar. He predicted crash events in 2011, 2016, 2020 and early 2023, and those previous calls did not match the catastrophic timing he described.

Critics say his calls often arrive early or overstate the harm. Reports have disclosed that this pattern has reduced his credibility among some analysts, even though many agree that debt levels, inflation pressures and tech-driven job shifts are real concerns.

Image: OneSafe

Why Some Investors Are Listening

Investors who fear a downturn are shifting part of their portfolios. Many prefer assets they view as stores of value. Gold and Bitcoin are being named as likely destinations for capital if a market unwind accelerates.

Kiyosaki argues that conventional savings and fiat holdings are unsafe, calling them “fake money,” and advises people to own precious metals and selected cryptocurrencies to protect purchasing power.

Middle Markets Still Show Mixed Signals

While institutional flows into crypto products have been reported as record-setting, other measures are less certain. Trading volumes have fallen at times even as prices climb, and some analysts warn that rapid inflows can be followed by volatile exits.

Based on reports, exchanges and funds are monitoring liquidity and investor behavior closely. That monitoring is meant to prevent sudden stress in markets where leverage or thin order books can magnify moves.

Silver, Gold And Crypto Remain Central To The Debate

Kiyosaki’s strategy centers on moving wealth into physical and digital assets. He places a strong bet on silver, expects a large move into gold, and highlights Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto choices.

Whether that rotation happens on a wide scale will depend on investor appetite and how central banks respond to inflation and debt pressures in the months ahead.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView