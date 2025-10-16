Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to expand its digital footprint in real-world transactions as the cryptocurrency prepares to enter the mainstream sectors of dining and hospitality. In a groundbreaking move, House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has partnered with a leading hospitality payments platform to enable DOGE payments across thousands of restaurants. This initiative represents a significant step toward establishing Dogecoin as a practical payment option for everyday consumers while also generating new revenue streams for the ecosystem.

InKind To Integrate DOGE Payments Across The Food Chain

According to a press release on Tuesday, House of Doge has signed a letter of intent with inKind, a nationwide hospitality payments and rewards platform with over 3 million app users. The partnership will make Dogecoin the first cryptocurrency accepted across InKind’s large-scale restaurant network.

Once implemented, Dogecoin holders will be able to use the inKind app to pay for dining, drinks, and hospitality experiences at more than 4,750 restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs across the United States. This collaboration marks a major milestone in both cryptocurrency and meme coin adoption, giving DOGE tangible utility for daily transactions as it integrates seamlessly into an established hospitality ecosystem for everyday users.

The integration is supported by the recent merger of Brag House Holdings, Inc. and House of Doge, which provides the operational and technological infrastructure needed to make DOGE payments possible at scale. According to Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, the partnership not only enables Dogecoin to enter the $1.5 trillion US hospitality market but also provides the meme coin’s community with real, everyday utility for their holdings.

InKind’s platform, known for connecting restaurants with loyal patrons through prepaid dining credit and rewards, will reportedly offer additional incentives for crypto enthusiasts to adopt Dogecoin for real-world use. The partnership is also expected to create potential recurring revenue through merchant processing fees. By enabling DOGE payments in such a wide-reaching network, House of Doge aims to strengthen the currency’s practical relevance while encouraging more users to engage with the digital asset.

House Of Doge Pushes For Global Dogecoin Adoption

In addition to expanding payments, House of Doge is advancing Dogecoin adoption on a global scale through its upcoming NASDAQ listing via a recent merger with Brag House Holdings. Analysts report that the strategic move provides the merged entity with $50 million in capital to develop further real-world DOGE payment infrastructure across restaurants, gaming, and entertainment.

It also positions DOGE within a structured financial ecosystem supported by institutional expertise, data insights, licensing, and treasury management, including 837 million DOGE (approximately $159 million at current levels) in custody. The NASDAQ listing would signify a pivotal moment for Dogecoin, blending grassroots meme coin energy with institutional innovation. The merger also equips House of Doge with tools to scale Dogecoin adoption globally, driving both liquidity and utility in various sectors.

