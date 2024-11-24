The Dogecoin price has entered another stage of bullish momentum that has reignited inflows from traders. Notably, the DOGE price has surged by about 16.3% over the past 24 hours. This surge has brought into focus the possibility of the DOGE price reaching a new all-time high this year.

Interestingly, a crypto analyst on the social media platform X has highlighted a bullish fractal that could push the Dogecoin price on a parabolic run.

Dogecoin Fractal Points To New ATH

Master Kenobi shared his analysis of the Dogecoin price action on X. In his post, Kenobi outlined a fractal setup, suggesting that DOGE is on the verge of a significant breakout. Kenobi attributed the fractal formation to the consolidation that began after the DOGE price reached $0.43

A bullish fractal is a pattern that suggests an upward reversal in price. This pattern, which occurs during price consolidations, is characterized by a middle bar that has the lowest low, flanked by higher lows on each side.

Kenobi’s analysis was accompanied by a DOGE chart on the four-hour candlestick timeframe. The chart revealed that a similar fractal had occurred during the first week of November. At that time, Dogecoin was consolidating after an initial surge past the $0.20 mark. This consolidation phase, much like the current one, was marked by low volatility and steady accumulation. However, the November fractal ultimately resolved with an explosive 115% rally over six days.

Drawing parallels with the November setup, Kenobi predicted that the Dogecoin price could replicate this outcome and create a new all-time high in the next three days. In terms of a price target, a breakout would see the DOGE price reaching the $0.74 mark, which would put it above its current all-time high of $0.7316.

What’s Next For The Dogecoin Price?

The prospect of a new all-time high for the Dogecoin price is gaining ground with each passing day, especially with the price action in the past 24 hours. At the time of the analysis, the DOGE price was trading at $0.41. Interestingly, the Dogecoin price has surged to $0.46 at the time of writing, which indicates that the bullish fractal breakout has happened.

DOGE, which started November at $0.1616, is already up by about 230% in the past 30 days. Many on-chain data and price patterns point to a continued price increase, at least in the next few days and weeks. Ali Martinez, a popular crypto analyst, suggested that the Dogecoin price is in the middle of a bullish breakout to $0.82. If the price target is achieved, this would represent a further 78% gain from the current price.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com