Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin and Dogecoin have both seen a mix of volatility and hesitation in recent days as traders are digesting the latest swings in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently holding just above $110,000 after crashing from its October 6 peak around $126,000, a move that has unsettled confidence across the crypto industry.

Dogecoin’s price action is also moving cautiously and is now looking to break above $0.2. The link between both assets is clear: when Bitcoin trends downward, altcoins like Dogecoin tend to follow those moves. With that context, discussions around a possible Bitcoin crash below $65,000 have raised the question of what might happen to Dogecoin if this happens.

Bitcoin’s Possible Drop To $65,000

The discussion started from a prediction shared on the social media platform X by a trader known as Ethan, who forecasted that Bitcoin could fall below $65,000 within the next 12 months. His post included a chart showing Bitcoin’s price near $107,000, with a red downward arrow showing a projected decline toward $65,000.

If that scenario plays out, it would represent a 48% crash from Bitcoin’s most recent all-time high of $126,080. Such an outcome would undoubtedly ripple through the market. However, this drop is not unprecedented, as Bitcoin’s price history is highlighted by periods of comparable crashes during bear markets.

Nonetheless, such a crash prediction opens up possibilities about how the crypto market, particularly Dogecoin, would respond. A Dogecoin enthusiast responded to Ethan’s prediction by noting that Bitcoin might not necessarily fall that low. However, he also acknowledged that if Bitcoin does fall that low, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies would almost certainly follow.

The enthusiast added that the decline would likely be temporary and ultimately set the stage for a rebound to new all-time highs. “Great time to buy $DOGE,” the user said.

Based on current price action, if Bitcoin were to drop to $65,000, the corresponding correction in Dogecoin’s price could see it slide to the $0.10 price region. That outcome would represent Dogecoin’s deepest pullbacks of the year and mark a return to prices last seen in February 2024.

Current Price Action

Although such a crash scenario is possible in the crypto market, like we’ve seen before, Bitcoin’s momentum has not been weakened enough to justify that scale of correction.

Both Bitcoin and Dogecoin are currently in important phases in terms of their price action, with bullish momentum starting to creep in. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $111,268, having broken past the $110,000 mark again in recent trading sessions. The leading cryptocurrency is now up by 4.1% in the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is trading at $0.2018, up by 6.5% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com