A crypto analyst has shared a new bullish forecast for the Dogecoin price, predicting that the world’s largest meme coin could soar to a double-digit valuation of $10. Although Dogecoin still trades significantly below $1, the analyst remains confident in this bold target. He points to a unique trend tied to Bitcoin’s market behavior, which he believes could be the key catalyst behind this projected bullish rally.

Dogecoin Price To Reach $10 As Bitcoin Hits ATH

A widely followed crypto analyst, known as Dima James Potts, has projected a long-term bullish surge for Dogecoin, believing that a price rally to $10 and beyond was inevitable. This prediction is based on a recurring logarithmic arc pattern that has accurately tracked Dogecoin’s multi-year market cycles.

According to Potts’s weekly Dogecoin price chart, the meme coin has repeatedly followed a clear sequence: starting with an extended consolidation along a lower curve support, followed by a sharp breakout toward an upper curved resistance. This unique pattern has held through multiple cycles since 2014, with each new rally beginning just after Dogecoin breaks above a descending trendline, typically marked with a dramatic spike in volume and price.

In this cycle, Potts notes that the recurring historical structure has taken a long time to develop due to an early peak in the 2021 bull market, which has led to Dogecoin’s prolonged accumulation phase. However, the chart shows DOGE still respecting the lower curve, suggesting that the roadmap and build-up for a massive upward move may be underway.

Notably, the critical point of this bullish forecast will arrive when the Bitcoin price secures a weekly close above its previous all-time high above $109,450. Currently, its price is still sitting below past highs around $103,528 after falling below the $100,000 mark due to broader market volatility and political uncertainty.

Based on Potts’ analysis, Dogecoin’s performance and potential to hit $10 are contingent on Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high. Once this occurs, Potts believes that DOGE will begin a parabolic rally, with the potential to form a cycle peak around the final week of October.

Key Elements And Timelines Strengthen Bullish Case

Beyond the price targets, Potts’ chart analysis highlights critical structural elements supporting Dogecoin’s optimistic outlook. A series of descending yellow trendlines on Potts’ chart have historically acted as resistance in previous cycles—with each major breakout occurring shortly after the meme coin’s price had closed above these lines.

Also marked are purple vertical lines that show the timeline of Dogecoin’s cycles. Each peak in previous years followed soon after these markers, with the next one set for October 27, 2025. Another notable factor is the accumulation length. Past rallies emerged after more than 1,400 days of sideways price action.

The current cycle has already surpassed that duration, with over 1,600 days of gradual buildup and moderate trading volume. These recurring market behaviours seen in past cycles add weight to the projection that Dogecoin may be preparing for its most significant rally yet.

