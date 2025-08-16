Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Asset investment company Grayscale has now filed the Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its application to offer investors a Dogecoin Spot ETF. This move comes as the securities regulator is expected to communicate its approval decision on the proposed ETF around mid-October 2025.



The Grayscale Dogecoin Trust (DOGE)

In February 2025, the SEC popularly acknowledged the 19-4b form by the New York Stock Exchange to list and trade Grayscale Dogecoin Trust as an exchange-traded fund (ETF). In doing so, the Commission initiated a potential 240-day review of the application, during which the ETF sponsor, i.e., Grayscale, is expected to register the shares of the proposed product.



On August 15, 2025, the asset manager completed this crucial step with the submission of the Form S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. According to the content of the document, the proposed ETF is structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust, designed to give investors exposure to Dogecoin through a familiar investment vehicle without requiring them to hold or manage the cryptocurrency directly.



The trust issues shares that represent fractional undivided beneficial interests in its underlying Dogecoin holdings, with the value of each share closely tied to the market price of the asset. As with spot ETFs, the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust is physically backed, meaning that every share issued corresponds to actual Dogecoin.



Meanwhile, Coinbase Custody Trust Company acts as the custodian, responsible for safeguarding the trust’s Dogecoin holdings, while Coinbase Inc. and the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) act as prime broker and administrator/transfer agent of the trust, respectively. In addition, the Trust only accepts cash orders for share creation or redemption. Only authorized participants can create and redeem shares in exchange for the underlying asset, a mechanism designed to keep the share price aligned with the NAV.



DOGE Surges By 5% After Grayscale News

Following Grayscale’s Form S-1 submission, Dogecoin has recorded a 5% price increase, reaching a price point of $0.2334.This latest rally has strengthened the meme token’s bullish structure, pushing its monthly gains to 8.91%.



According to the price forecast site CoinCodex, general sentiment among DOGE investors remains bullish, with the Fear & Greed sitting around 60.



However, Coincodex analysts predict the current market uptick would be short-lived, with projections of $0.224 in five days, followed by a stronger rebound to $0.266 in one month. Meanwhile, their long-term projections tip the memcoin to trade around $0.268 in three months.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview