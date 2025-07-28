Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum is quietly transforming from a hub of speculative activity into the foundational settlement layer for traditional finance (TradFi). With its secure infrastructure, growing regulatory alignment, and network effects, ETH is proving it can securely and efficiently handle large-scale institutional settlements.

How Ethereum Became the Rails for Tokenized Treasuries

In an X post, crypto trader MoonKing recently highlighted a significant trend in the financial world, stating that Ethereum is becoming the settlement layer for traditional finance (TradFi). Since January, the tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Ethereum have surged 20-fold, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

The capital flows that were once confined to testnets and pilots are now moving decisively into production-level deployments on the ETH mainnet. This transition is supported by real yield and a growing regulatory traction, which together are driving greater institutional confidence.

The leading institutions, like BlackRock, Plume, Ondo Finance, Superstate, and Franklin Templeton, are building with a clear intent to reshape financial infrastructure by leveraging blockchain. Their focus is not just on speculative crypto trading but on bringing US treasuries, credit products, and other yield-bearing assets directly into on-chain. This strategic movement signals a paradigm shift, as traditional finance is integrating with decentralized platforms to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

With ETF momentum building, stablecoin adoption is surging, and now a wave of real-world asset (RWA) inflows is accelerating, ETH is rapidly cementing its role as core financial infrastructure, which has become harder to ignore. This convergence of on-chain finance and legacy systems marks a critical inflection point where ETH is evolving into a foundational layer for global capital markets.

How Ethereum Is Cementing Its Role as Financial Infrastructure

BlackRock’s appetite for Ethereum keeps growing. According to Ucan_Coin revealed on X, the asset management giant has continued its accumulation through the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). BlackRock now holds 2.8 million ETH, worth around $10.5 billion. In the past week, BlackRock added another $440 million to its ETH holdings, which marks one of the largest single-week institutional inflows to date.

ETH has experienced a brief pullback earlier in the week but has impressively reclaimed the $3,700 to $3,800 range, which has served as a key battleground for momentum over recent weeks.

The altcoin market cap continues to hold firmly above the $1.25 trillion mark, a critical psychological and technical threshold that is reinforcing bullish sentiment across the broader crypto space. The institutional inflow led by giants like BlackRock has continued to fuel confidence, and the crypto market is gaining a firmer foothold in mainstream finance.

Featured image from iStock images, chart from tradingview.com