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A parliamentary ethics probe is now underway and focused on Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s Reform Party, after reports surfaced that the government official bought a $1.8 million property weeks prior to entering office — a purchase made possible, at least in part, by a $6.7 million personal gift from a crypto billionaire.

A Gift Before The Campaign

The property, with a market value of roughly 1.4 million British pounds, was acquired in May 2024. The timing was significant. According to Sky News, the deal closed just weeks before Farage publicly disclosed he was running for parliament in the general elections.

The gift — 5 million pounds — came from Christopher Harborne, a British crypto billionaire. Farage has described it as a personal gift, not a political donation.

Farage and the Reform Party say no rules were broken. Their argument rests on timing: because the money changed hands before Farage took office, they say it falls outside the reporting requirements that apply to sitting members of parliament.

Critics aren’t buying it. They argue the gift should have been declared and registered regardless of when it was received.

The probe now underway is examining whether that position holds up.

Crypto Money In Politics Draws Scrutiny

This case is unfolding against a backdrop of growing concern in the UK about cryptocurrency and political funding.

Lawmakers have been pushing for restrictions on crypto donations to political figures and parties for months, citing worries about transparency and the potential for foreign interference.

In February 2025, Matt Western, chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, called on parliament to temporarily halt crypto donations.

His concern was direct — foreign governments, he warned, could use anonymous or hard-to-trace digital assets to shape UK political positions on issues like Ukraine or US-European relations.

The government responded. In March 2026, a legislative proposal to temporarily ban political crypto donations was put forward.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed it publicly, saying the government would act to protect democratic integrity.

The bill must still clear both chambers of parliament and receive approval from King Charles III before it becomes law.

Farage Pushes Back

Farage has not stayed quiet. Reports indicate he has made clear that the Reform Party intends to fight any ban or moratorium on crypto political donations.

This is not his first brush with scrutiny over crypto-related activity. Separate reports note that UK Liberal Democrats have also called for a Financial Conduct Authority probe into his promotion of a Bitcoin product called Stack BTC.

The parliamentary ethics investigation into the Harborne gift remains open. No findings have been issued.

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