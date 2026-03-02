Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are currently facing bearish sentiment due to the crypto market downtrend. On-chain metrics also highlight the current sentiment, with market participants choosing to stay on the sidelines amid this downtrend.

On-chain Metrics Signal Bearish Sentiment Towards Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Santiment data shows that Dogecoin’s Price Daily Active Addresses (DAA) divergence has dropped to -49%, signaling weak demand in the meme coin’s ecosystem even as price continues to drop. This figure marks a two-month low for DOGE and comes amid its recent drop below the psychological $0.10 level.

Furthermore, the Daily Active Addresses on the Dogecoin network continue to waver. Data from Santiment shows that the DAA on the network dropped from as high as 87,727 on January 31 to as low as 38,696 on February 28. The total Active addresses over the last seven days are below 300,000, which also signals the low demand for the meme coin at the moment.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is also facing weaker demand amid the recent price downtrend. Santiment data shows that the Price DAA Divergence has dropped to -29%, the lowest level this year. This notably coincides with SHIB’s decline to its lowest level this year, with the meme coin now down 25% year-to-date (YTD).

Shiba Inu’s Daily Active Addresses have also remained flat since the start of the year, indicating that investors are opting against investing in the second-largest meme coin by market cap. For context, SHIB’s DAA on March 1 was just 1,984, down from the multi-month high of 377,000 recorded in October last year. Since the start of this year, the Daily Active Addresses have remained below 10,000.

It is worth noting that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain at risk of further declines as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate. Further declines in these meme coins are likely to lead to a drop in these on-chain metrics as market participants stay on the sidelines amid this uncertainty.

Derivatives Metrics In The Red As Traders Sit On The Sidelines

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s derivatives metrics are also in the red as crypto traders sit on the sidelines amid the current market sell-off. CoinGlass data shows that DOGE’s derivatives trading volume is down by over 34% down to $2.36 billion. Open interest is down over 9%, dropping to $907 million, while options trading volume has crashed 31%. The long/short ratio is below 1, signaling that most traders are shorting DOGE at the moment.

Similarly, Shiba Inu’s derivative metrics signal that sellers are currently dominating the market, as bulls remain cautious amid market uncertainty. CoinGlass data shows that SHIB’s derivative trading volume has crashed 28%, down to $132 million, while open interest is down to $54 million.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com