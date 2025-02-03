India is reviewing its rules on crypto and security, looking at what other countries, especially the United States, are doing. Major countries like the US are updating their plans for digital assets, and India is also adjusting its strategy to stay in line with global standards.

This thorough study has caused a delay in releasing India’s crypto discussion paper, which was supposed to explain new rules for the industry. Indian officials are taking their time to adjust their approach to changing global policies instead of making a quick decision.

India’s Changes In Crypto Rules

The Indian government has always been cautious about cryptocurrencies. The changing rules for cryptocurrency around the world, especially in the US, are prompting Indian officials to rethink their approach.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth stated that India’s review of cryptocurrency regulations has been influenced by shifts in multiple countries’ positions on bitcoin. This has led to a delay in the release of India’s crypto discussion paper, originally set for September 2024.

The review follows US President Donald Trump’s executive order for federal agencies to reassess digital asset regulations, further impacting India’s considerations.

Although Seth did not name which countries might have influenced India to reconsider its stance on digital currency, the United States, El Salvador, and the Kingdom of Bhutan have led the way in recent months in terms of pro-crypto policy.

The Impact Of The US On India’s Decision

It is interesting to see the US today is in a significant adjustment in its crypto regulation, having an immense influence on how other countries, like India, are looking at their policy.

With these changes being introduced in the digital asset regulation in the US, India observes them very keenly, aware of the impacts such foreign developments can make to its decisions for regulations.

Capital Gains Tax

Despite India’s strict crypto regulations, including a 30% capital gains tax and 1% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on transactions, digital currency investment has seen significant growth.

The Financial Intelligence Unit actively monitors exchanges, issuing notices to non-compliant platforms. Recently, Binance paid a fine to resume operations in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India remains cautious about private digital currencies, but India’s market regulator has suggested a multi-regulator approach, indicating a potential openness to private virtual assets under certain conditions. Indian officials have said they are carefully analyzing new regulations before making any big decisions.

India’s Plan For Digital Currency

India aims to create a balanced and competitive set of rules that can hold up on the global stage. Some countries have already set rules for bitcoin, but India is taking a more careful approach. The country aims to adopt foreign standards to support a successful, creative, and regulated digital currency environment.

