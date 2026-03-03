Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Sanae Token, a Solana based token, has crashed roughly 75% from its peak after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s denied her involvement with it.

Another Politician Under The Memecoin Fenzy

On a post made through the X social network on March 2, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi clarified that she has no affiliation with the so‑called “Sanae Token” and warned the public against assuming any official endorsement just because a coin uses her name or image: “I have absolutely no knowledge of this token, nor has my office been informed about what this token entails”, she stated, ending the post with the warning that she wants to make sure that the public is not misled, despite the Sanae Token website issuing a disclaimer explicitly stating that it is “not affiliated with or endorsed by Ms. Takaichi”.

SANAE TOKENという仮想通貨が発行され、一定の取引が行われていると伺いました。… — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) March 2, 2026

Japanese outlets report that following Sanae’s statement on X, Sanae Token fell more than 50% within four hours, while Wu Blockchain positions the drop to around $6 million.

According to GMGN, the Solana-based meme token SANAE TOKEN briefly reached a market cap of $27.72 million before dropping to around $6 million. The top three addresses hold about 60% of the token supply, and many leading addresses show token inflow activity. Sanae Takaichi stated… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 3, 2026

Not too long ago, another political leader, Argentina’s president Javier Milei, had his own fallout with another Solana based token, after he was accused of being part of a fraudulent scheme following his endorsement of LIBRA.

Sanae Token In The Solana Memecoin Context

Solana Token was announced on Feb 25 by Japanese entrepreneur Yuji Mizoguchi through NoBorder, a Youtube channel that focuses on political content. The project was launched at the peak of Solana’s memecoin frenzy with the objective to be an incentive for NoBorder’s “Japan is Back” project, aiming to “update democracy” with AI and Web3.

Built like many Solana narrative coins, it tried to tap into hype around Japan’s new prime minister and broader “political trade” memes. The name of the project comes from the slogan Takaichi’s inherited from the former PM, Shinzo Abe. NoBorder’s claim that the name “Sanae” is a symbol of a democratically elected leader rather than any formal government backing.

Takeaway For Traders

For traders, this signifies something way bigger than just another funny memecoin scandal. According to data from Bitcoinist and our sister website, on Solana, memecoins routinely swing 70–90% in a matter of hours, and many celebrity or narrative plays bleeding 94–99% from their peaks once the initial hype fades. In a market wired for 10x runs followed by near‑total retracements, the only real edge is treating these positions as short‑term, high‑risk trades: sizing small relative to your stack, planning exits on the way up, and never assuming that a catchy story or a famous name will be there to catch the fall.

SOL's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: SOLUSDT on Tradingview

