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TL;DR

KuCoin has listed a MOONSHOTUSDT pre-IPO stock index perpetual linked to Beijing Moonshot AI Technology.

The contract trades 24/7 with up to 20x leverage and settles in USDT.

Traders are buying a synthetic derivative, not Moonshot AI shares or an allocation in a future IPO.

KuCoin is giving traders another way to speculate on a private technology company before it reaches the public market.

The exchange has launched a MOONSHOTUSDT pre-IPO stock index perpetual contract linked to Beijing Moonshot AI Technology, the Chinese artificial-intelligence company behind the Kimi assistant.

Trading opened on September 23 with leverage of up to 20x.

Private-Market Speculation Gets A 24/7 Derivative

The contract settles in USDT and trades continuously.

KuCoin defines one contract as exposure equivalent to 0.1 MOONSHOT under the exchange’s index methodology.

The product also includes an estimated share count of one billion shares, but KuCoin is explicit that the figure is informational and may differ from whatever capital structure exists if Moonshot ultimately completes an IPO.

That caveat matters.

There is no public Moonshot share trading venue providing a conventional spot price around the clock.

Pre-IPO perpetual products instead create a market around expectations of what a private company may eventually be worth.

The contract price can therefore reflect sentiment, liquidity and speculation rather than the value at which actual company shares could be bought or sold.

This Is Not Pre-IPO Equity

A trader opening a MOONSHOTUSDT position does not become a Moonshot shareholder.

There are no voting rights, dividend rights or direct claims on company equity attached to the perpetual contract.

The instrument provides synthetic price exposure through KuCoin’s derivatives market.

That difference becomes particularly important with leverage.

At 20x maximum leverage, relatively small price moves can have a large effect on a trader’s margin and can trigger liquidation long before any eventual public listing takes place.

Crypto exchanges have increasingly turned pre-IPO companies into tradeable themes through perpetual futures.

It is an unusual collision between private markets and the always-open structure of crypto derivatives.

For investors who cannot access private shares directly, that creates a new speculative instrument.

It does not create a new ownership right.

Moonshot AI may eventually go public, but KuCoin traders are wagering on the market’s expectations before that happens — not buying the company ahead of everyone else.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.