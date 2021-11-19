INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Chives coin (XCC) on November 19, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XCC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on November 19, 2021.

Since the birth of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum, the discussions of environmental pollution and energy wasting caused in their mining process have never stopped. As a completely decentralized, no reservation, no ICO, and community autonomy green cryptocurrency, Chives coin (XCC) can create a low-power, green and environmentally friendly blockchain system. The XCC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on November 19, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Chives Coin

Chives is an eco-friendly blockchain based on proof of space and time (PoST) without pre-mine and ICO. It’s not affiliated with Chia Network Inc., but is built on Chia’s outstanding open source code. As a hard fork created by community volunteers, in order to prevent large mining pools from dominating, Chives uses a combination of PoST and proof of service (PoSE).

Farmers of Chives can use free hard disk space to mine 90% of Chives openly, fairly and transparently. The income of Chives farmers is proportional to the amount of allocated space. If a farmer has 10 times more space, the farmer will get 10 times more rewards. Chives is proof that modern blockchains can be eco-friendly, safe, and effective at the same time.

What Chives Offers

The Chives project pays special attention to the development of an eco-friendly blockchain, as well as related technological products. The Chives network supports a token issuance mechanism similar to ERC-20 and supports an NFT issuance mechanism similar to ERC-721. At the moment, the project has already developed its own Chives Swap exchange, a web wallet, and a marketplace for selling pets for the future NFT game.

The game will directly promote the application and popularization of core products such as “stable coins (USDT), tokens (ERC-20), NFT (ERC-721), automated exchanges (AMM), and mobile wallets” on the Chives blockchain. This greatly contributes to the growth and popularization of the Chives network and will bring various ecological designs on the Chives blockchain to a new level.

The entire Chives is based on the Chia branch, adding an asset mortgage, community autonomy, budget review and other functions. 90% of chives are allocated to miners and the remaining 10% is allocated to participants who contribute to the Chives community ecosystem. Chives upholds the spirit of openness and open source, and encourages people from all walks of life to work together to promote the development of Chives.

The goal of the Chives project is to create an independent community and a global decentralized payment network using its own cryptocurrency, called Chives or XCC, as the main payment method. The XCC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on November 19, 2021, investors who are interested in Chives coin investment can easily buy and sell XCC on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of XCC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about XCC Token:

Official Website: https://www.chivescoin.org

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

